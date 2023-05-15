See inside this palatial Wakefield home - for sale with its own leisure suite

A luxurious leisure suite is a highlight of this home that is for sale in Horbury.

The indoor suite, with bi-fold doors to the garden, includes a stunning swimming pool with jacuzzi plunge pool, and sauna. There's a shower room, a w.c. and a plant room.

In the main entrance hall is an open staircase to a gallery landing.

A Louis XV style fireplace features in the living room, that overlooks the pool, while the family room has bi-fold doors to the leisure suite, and patio doors to the garden. There's a formal dining room, with walk-in bay window.

The kitchen with breakfast room has bespoke units, with granite worktops and a central island. It includes a Falcon range cooker, an integrated wine cooler, dishwasher and microwave. French doors open to the patio.

A fitted utility room has doors to the garden and the integral garage, and there’s a w.c..

From the gallery landing are all four bedrooms and the house bathroom.

An air-conditioned master bedroom has a fitted dressing area, a w.c. and an en-suite bathroom with a jacuzzi bath, corner shower, and a granite wash stand.

The second bedroom is air-conditioned, with en-suite comprising a corner bath, a shower enclosure, and wash-basin vanity unit.There’s fitted furniture in bedroom three, then a fourth bedroom with garden views.The main bathroom includes both bath, and shower. There's a separate w.c..

The property has automated gates to the driveway, with a stone boundary wall and a cobbled forecourt with parking.

A side path leads to a paved patio, and a lawn with raised beds and rockeries.

The Rockeries, 53 Highfield Road, Horbury, is for sale at £895,000 with FSL estate agents, Wakefield, tel. 01924 200101.

