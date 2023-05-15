News you can trust since 1852
The swimming pool with jacuzzi is the main feature of the impressive leisure suite.
The swimming pool with jacuzzi is the main feature of the impressive leisure suite.

See inside this palatial Wakefield home - for sale with its own leisure suite

A luxurious leisure suite is a highlight of this home that is for sale in Horbury.

By Sally Burton
Published 15th May 2023, 10:09 BST
Updated 15th May 2023, 10:09 BST

The indoor suite, with bi-fold doors to the garden, includes a stunning swimming pool with jacuzzi plunge pool, and sauna. There's a shower room, a w.c. and a plant room.

In the main entrance hall is an open staircase to a gallery landing.

A Louis XV style fireplace features in the living room, that overlooks the pool, while the family room has bi-fold doors to the leisure suite, and patio doors to the garden. There's a formal dining room, with walk-in bay window.

The kitchen with breakfast room has bespoke units, with granite worktops and a central island. It includes a Falcon range cooker, an integrated wine cooler, dishwasher and microwave. French doors open to the patio.

A fitted utility room has doors to the garden and the integral garage, and there’s a w.c..

From the gallery landing are all four bedrooms and the house bathroom.

An air-conditioned master bedroom has a fitted dressing area, a w.c. and an en-suite bathroom with a jacuzzi bath, corner shower, and a granite wash stand.

The second bedroom is air-conditioned, with en-suite comprising a corner bath, a shower enclosure, and wash-basin vanity unit.There’s fitted furniture in bedroom three, then a fourth bedroom with garden views.The main bathroom includes both bath, and shower. There's a separate w.c..

The property has automated gates to the driveway, with a stone boundary wall and a cobbled forecourt with parking.

A side path leads to a paved patio, and a lawn with raised beds and rockeries.

The Rockeries, 53 Highfield Road, Horbury, is for sale at £895,000 with FSL estate agents, Wakefield, tel. 01924 200101.

The four-bedroom property stands within lawned gardens with patio areas.

1. The Rockeries, 53 Highfield Road, Horbury

The four-bedroom property stands within lawned gardens with patio areas.

The kitchen has bespoke fitted units with granite work surfaces, and a central island.

2. The Rockeries, 53 Highfield Road, Horbury, Wakefield

The kitchen has bespoke fitted units with granite work surfaces, and a central island.

The living room has a Louis XV feature fireplace and looks over the pool, with a bay window.

3. The Rockeries, 53 Highfield Road, Horbury, Wakefield

The living room has a Louis XV feature fireplace and looks over the pool, with a bay window.

View over the swimming pool from the living room of the house.

4. The Rockeries, 53 Highfield Road, Horbury

View over the swimming pool from the living room of the house.

Related topics:Wakefield