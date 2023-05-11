Inside this carefully modernised home, with garden room and studio, in top location

This period home that has been carefully extended and improved, is on the market for the first time.

The detached property has a central reception hall with built-in storage, a turn staircase and cloakroom off.

A lovely living room with an original tiled fireplace has a grate for an open fire, and French doors out to the garden.

There is a formal dining room, also with an original fireplace, and then the stunning garden room, with dado panelling and French doors to the patio.

In the kitchen are bespoke wooden fitted units with granite worktops, and an island unit, with a range of integrated appliances, and a Rayburn Range style cooker.

There is a walk-in pantry, and a rear hallway leads to a separate utility room, a w.c. and an office.

All four bedrooms are on the first floor, off the landing with its walk-in wardrobe.

The principal bedroom has an en suite shower room, and there’s a modern family bathroom with a double-ended bath, and vanity wash basin.

Two bedrooms have former fireplace features, and one has fitted wardrobes.

A gated driveway leads to a detached garage block with electric door, that has a versatile first floor studio room with feature window and Velux roof lights.

Lawned gardens are to the front and side of the house, with colourful planted borders, and impressive monkey and magnolia trees. High hedges assure privacy.

Behind the garden room, there is a stone-paved patio, ideal for entertaining, and a brick-built garden store.The house is within easy reach of both Pontefract town centre, and of countryside walks.

This home in Ackworth Road, Pontefract, is priced at £650,000, with Richard Kendall estate agent, Pontefract, tel. 01977 798844.

