Inside this well-located home with a one-bedroom annexe and suntrap garden

This appealing period home has plenty to attract, with a lawned south-facing garden, private parking, and a one-bedroom annexe extension.

Inside, the semi-detached property has plenty of living space, with an entrance hall through to rooms that include two receptions rooms along with the kitchen and annexe.

In the kitchen are base and wall fitted units, and doors to the rear garden, the dining room, and the annexe sitting room.

The living room has a ceiling rose within its decorative detail, and features a decorative cast iron fireplace with wooden mantle.

Through double doors is the dining room, again with coving and ceiling rose. This room has an open fireplace with tiled hearth and wooden mantle..

Off the first floor landing are three good size bedrooms, and the house bathroom that includes a sunken bath with glass shower screen and electric shower attachment within its suite.

The property's versatile annexe has a sitting room with a central fireplace and French doors to outside.

Stairs lead up to the bedroom which has an en suite shower room.

The large attractive garden to the front of the property is lawned with planted borders, made private by walls and timber fencing.

A block paved pathway leads to the front door and a patio area, perfect for sitting outside in the warmer months of the year.

The gated driveway provides off-road parking for several vehicles, and there is further space available to the rear, along with access to the single detached garage.

Another enclosed paved patio area provides another option for the summer.

The property is well placed for a range of local amenities including shops and schools, with local bus routes and easy access to the main motorway network.

Offers over £400,000 are invited for this property in Westfield Road, Horbury, Wakefield, that is for sale with Richard Kendall estate agent.

Call Richard Kendall's Ossett office for more information, on 01924 266555.

Westfield Road, Horbury, Wakefield The comfortable living room has a cast iron fireplace.

Westfield Road, Horbury, Wakefield The kitchen has a full range of fitted units.

Westfield Road, Horbury, Wakefield The spacious dining room, with wooden floor and decorative detail to the floors and ceiling.

Westfield Road, Horbury, Wakefield The cosy annexe sitting room with stone fireplace and warming stove.

