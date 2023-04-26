Inside this £1.25m Newmillerdam cottage with open-plan kitchen and outdoor entertaining area
This stone built, extended cottage within the lovely surroundings of Newmillerdam has a stylish, and versatile interior.
Willow Cottage also comes with an extensive lawned garden, and a terrace geared up for outdoor entertaining.
An entrance hall with stone flagged floor leads to rooms including a beamed living room with feature wall-mounted living flame fire, and a family room with doors to a covered outdoor patio.
The open plan living kitchen, with dining and family space, has a stone-flagged floor with underfloor heating, a vaulted ceiling,and bi-folding doors to the rear garden.
With fitted units, quartz worktops, integrated appliances, and a breakfast bar, the kitchen also has an adjacent utility room, and there's a ground floor cloakroom.
From an inner hallway is the master bedroom with patio doors to the garden, underfloor heating and a feature sound system, with a luxury en suite that includes a freestanding bath, and ‘his and hers’ washbasins within vanity units. There is a large, walk-in wardrobe.
Two further bedrooms, one of which has patio doors to outside, share a modern shower room.
A second staircase with glass balustrade leads to two more bedrooms served by a stunning house bathroom with contemporary style suite including a freestanding bath, and a walk-in shower unit.
The cottage has a gravelled driveway with parking, that leads to the detached double garage with power and light.
To the front is a lawned garden with flower borders, shrubs and trees.
A stone-flagged pathway and patio lead to the enclosed, lawned rear garden with established trees and shrubs, and a covered paved patio with wall-mounted electric heaters and an outdoor sound system.
Willow Cottage, Slack Lane, Newmillerdam, is for sale at £1,250,000, with Holroyd Miller estate agents, tel. 01924 299494 and is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk
