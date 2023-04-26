News you can trust since 1852
A picture-book cottage in one of Wakefield's most sought after locations.
A picture-book cottage in one of Wakefield's most sought after locations.

Inside this £1.25m Newmillerdam cottage with open-plan kitchen and outdoor entertaining area

This stone built, extended cottage within the lovely surroundings of Newmillerdam has a stylish, and versatile interior.

By Sally Burton
Published 26th Apr 2023, 15:20 BST
Updated 26th Apr 2023, 15:21 BST

Willow Cottage also comes with an extensive lawned garden, and a terrace geared up for outdoor entertaining.

An entrance hall with stone flagged floor leads to rooms including a beamed living room with feature wall-mounted living flame fire, and a family room with doors to a covered outdoor patio.

The open plan living kitchen, with dining and family space, has a stone-flagged floor with underfloor heating, a vaulted ceiling,and bi-folding doors to the rear garden.

With fitted units, quartz worktops, integrated appliances, and a breakfast bar, the kitchen also has an adjacent utility room, and there's a ground floor cloakroom.

From an inner hallway is the master bedroom with patio doors to the garden, underfloor heating and a feature sound system, with a luxury en suite that includes a freestanding bath, and ‘his and hers’ washbasins within vanity units. There is a large, walk-in wardrobe.

Two further bedrooms, one of which has patio doors to outside, share a modern shower room.

A second staircase with glass balustrade leads to two more bedrooms served by a stunning house bathroom with contemporary style suite including a freestanding bath, and a walk-in shower unit.

The cottage has a gravelled driveway with parking, that leads to the detached double garage with power and light.

To the front is a lawned garden with flower borders, shrubs and trees.

A stone-flagged pathway and patio lead to the enclosed, lawned rear garden with established trees and shrubs, and a covered paved patio with wall-mounted electric heaters and an outdoor sound system.

Willow Cottage, Slack Lane, Newmillerdam, is for sale at £1,250,000, with Holroyd Miller estate agents, tel. 01924 299494 and is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk

The cottage has a large garden with entertaining area that includes wall mounted heaters and an outdoor sound system.

The cottage has a large garden with entertaining area that includes wall mounted heaters and an outdoor sound system.

The open plan kitchen enables easy indoor to outdoor living.

The open plan kitchen enables easy indoor to outdoor living.

The high spec open plan kitchen with breakfast bar has fitted units with quartz worktops, and integrated appliances.

The high spec open plan kitchen with breakfast bar has fitted units with quartz worktops, and integrated appliances.

The beamed and modern lounge, with wall mounted fire feature.

The beamed and modern lounge, with wall mounted fire feature.

