Stone steps believed to be from Pontefract Castle form part of the unique cottage.Stone steps believed to be from Pontefract Castle form part of the unique cottage.
Look inside this intriguing cottage with fabulous original features, in High Ackworth

A character cottage made cosy by original beamed ceilings and open stonework has come up for sale in High Ackworth.

By Sally Burton
Published 25th Apr 2023, 15:13 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 15:13 BST

The Grade ll listed property with three gardens and private parking, has plenty of flexible living space.

A beamed lounge with dining area has a large inglenook fireplace containing a multi-fuel burner, with a stone arch surround that is thought to be from Pontefract Castle, with an original brick bread oven.

The wood-panelled glazed bay window to the front is original too.

In the porch are original windows, then there’s a hallway with herringbone laminate floor, ceiling beams and exposed brick wall with inlaid timber.

A solid wood spiral staircase with a bannister reclaimed from a local church leads up, and there are storage units with bespoke wooden surfaces.

In the beamed kitchen with underfloor heating are fitted units with oak worktops, a four-ring induction hob with oven and grill beneath, and a solid oak breakfast bar.

Integrated appliances include a fridge-freezer and dishwasher. There's a pantry, and a stable door leads outside.

Even the beamed first floor landing is something special, with a stone spiral staircase purportedly from Pontefract Castle.

At first floor level are two bedrooms with original pivot windows, ceiling beams, and a window seat in one, with built-in storage.

The house bathroom with exposed stone walls has a skylight window and vanity units, while the shower room has natural tiled stone walls.

On the second floor is a large bedroom with original beams and wood panelled double glazed windows, with an exposed stone wall, and a brick fireplace. The loft is accessible from here.

The gated and lawned front garden with a stone wall, trees, shrubs and bushes, has a Yorkshire stone walkway, and a patio area.

A rear shared driveway leads to private parking, and two gardens, one of which is lawned with raised decking, a feature pond and a patio. The other is pebbled and concrete, with vegetable and fruit borders with trees, and two sheds.

This property in Pontefract Road, High Ackworth, is priced at £350,000, with Enfields estate agents, Pontefract, tel. 01977 233124, and is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk

The deceptively spacious cottage in High Ackworth is for sale at £350,000.

1. Pontefract Road, High Ackworth

The deceptively spacious cottage in High Ackworth is for sale at £350,000.

The stone arch of this Inglenook firepace with multi-fuel burner is thought to be from Pontefract Castle.

2. Pontefract Road, High Ackworth

The stone arch of this Inglenook firepace with multi-fuel burner is thought to be from Pontefract Castle.

The beamed kitchen has underfloor heating, and fitted units with oak worktops.

3. Pontefract Road, High Ackworth

The beamed kitchen has underfloor heating, and fitted units with oak worktops.

The dining area within the cottage.

4. Pontefract Road, High Ackworth

The dining area within the cottage.

