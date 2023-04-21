See inside this conversion with character, for sale in a Pontefract village

A converted barn with large gardens surrounded by open fields is for sale in a Pontefract village at £750,000.

The five bedroom property has a spacious and rustic style interior, with oak ceiling beams and stone columns. Two large windows in the lounge look across stunning scenery, and there's an LPG log burner style fire within the stone chimney breast.

Another picture window displaying open views is in the beamed sitting room, which has access to the garden, an oak staircase to the first floor, and an ornamental miniature brick fireplace.

There's a ground floor shower room and a beamed study with two windows providing plenty of natural light.

An impressive kitchen with a built-in range style oven has fitted units with granite work surfaces, an integrated dishwasher, three picture windows and exposed beams, while the dining room has a stone flagged fireplace and French doors leading outside.A utility or boot room is a handy addition, with a door to the double garage.The landing has stripped timber flooring and a beamed ceiling, and leads to a master bedroom with five windows, a pitched ceiling with exposed trusses, and fitted wardrobes.Its beamed en suite includes a bathtub with an electric shower and glass screen, and a chrome towel warmer.A second beamed bedroom has an exposed stone wall feature, while a third has a pitched ceiling with exposed trusses. The fourth and fifth have beams to the ceiling.The luxurious family bathroom has twin washbasins, a free standing bath, and a shower cubicle.

Shops, schools and eateries are all within easy striking distance, and main motorway links are nearby.​

​This property in Rigg Lane, East Hardwick, Pontefract, is for sale at £750,000, with Crown Estate Agents, Pontefract​.

