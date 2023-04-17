See inside this open plan, contemporary home in a prime Wakefield location

The feeling of space within this modern home in Horbury is magnified by the far-reaching views, seen through large windows.

This contemporary property described as "exquisite" by the selling agent is in the heart of Horbury, and is accessed by a private driveway while still being within easy walking distance of the town centre.

Modernised by its current owners to maximise light and warmth, along with the stunning views it offers, the house has open plan design to the ground floor, with windows more prevalent than wall, where the property looks out over acres of countryside.

The sleekly modern breakfast kitchen with a central island, is open to the sizeable dining area, a comfortable living room and free family space that all blends together seamlessly.

Huge patio doors showcase the incredible scenery outside and also open to lead to the gardens, office and w.c..

A formal living area above has patio doors to an al fresco balcony. Here also is a useful utility room, and an inner hallway to all the bedrooms, the family bathroom and the primary suite.

Patio doors within the primary suite once again reveal beautiful and extensive views, while steps lead up to a contemporary en suite bathroom. There's also a walk-in dressing room facility and a home office, plus a door that leads out to the side gardens.

The driveway leads to a double garage and there are attractive wrap-around gardens to the house, with lawned areas and established trees, plants and shrubs.

This stand-out home in Regent Street, Horbury, Wakefield, is for sale priced at £975,000, with William H Brown estate agents, Wakefield.

Call 01924 381381 for more information about the property.

Regent Street, Horbury, Wakefield A wall of windows as large patio doors reveal the landscape beyond the patio and garden.

Regent Street, Horbury, Wakefield The dining area, adjacent to the open plan kitchen with island.

Regent Street, Horbury, Wakefield The super-sleek, contemporary kitchen is part of the open plan ground floor accommodation.

Regent Street, Horbury, Wakefield One of the spacious bedrooms with picture windows showcasing the scenery outside.