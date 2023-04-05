News you can trust since 1852
This historic property is currently for sale at £895,000.

Inside this six-bedroom wonder that's now for sale in a Wakefield town

This​ impressive home built in 1884​ has great character, with an updated interior that includes​an o​pen plan living kitchen​.

By Sally Burton
Published 5th Apr 2023, 10:47 BST
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 10:48 BST

Pontefract House is a former home of the Archdeacon of Pontefract and​ stands within lawned grounds in the heart of Horbury.

​The original front door, with stained, leaded window, leads to the​ hallway, where the staircase still has its original balustrade​.

​An electronically operated ​Pollock lift rises to the first floor.

​The open plan breakfast kitchen with sitting room includes a ​bespoke fitted kitchen with Quartz work​tops​. An open fire​place has a modern surround, and s​quare archways ​link the dining room, then the ​versatile ​office​ or ​gym​.

Light from a large bay with arched windows floods the living room, with doors ​to ​the front terrace​. ​A ​stone fire surround holds a ‘living flame’ gas fire​, and ​arched doors ​open ​to the elegant drawing room​​.

A​ formal dining room has an original fire surround, while a pantr​y, utility room and w.c. are further ground floor facilities.​

​The gallery landing leads to four spacious bedrooms, one with a dressing room and en suite bathroom.

This room has an arched bay window and a stone fire surround. Its luxurious en suite has underfloor heating, twin washbasins, a walk-in shower and a jacuzzi-style bath.

The house bathroom also has a modern suite.

A solid oak spiral staircase leads to the beamed second floor landing, and a snug, an office, two bedrooms and a wet room.

To the front of the property is the lawned garden with ​Yorkshire stone terrace.

There are two garages and a car port, plus parking. A courtyard setting has security lights.

Pontefract House, Tithe Barn Street, Horbury, is for sale at £900,000, with Richard Kendall estate agent, tel. 01924 266 555.

More property: www.wakefieldexpress.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/have-a-look-inside-this-country-village-property-thats-up-for-sale-4091639

​www.wakefieldexpress.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/this-wakefield-home-for-sale-is-high-tech-high-spec-and-simply-stunning-4084248

The impressive open plan kitchen with sitting and dining areas.

1. Pontefract House, Tithe Barn Street, Horbury

The impressive open plan kitchen with sitting and dining areas. Photo: Richard Kendall estate agent

The light and bright dining area within the open plan arrangement.

2. Pontefract House, Tithe Barn Street, Horbury

The light and bright dining area within the open plan arrangement. Photo: Richard Kendall estate agent

A lovely reception room with feature fireplace.

3. Pontefract House, Tithe Barn Street, Horbury

A lovely reception room with feature fireplace. Photo: Richard Kendall estate agent

The living room has doors out to the terrace, with feature arched windows within its bay.

4. Pontefract House, Tithe Barn Street, Horbury

The living room has doors out to the terrace, with feature arched windows within its bay. Photo: Richard Kendall estate agent

