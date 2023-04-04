Have a look inside this country village property that's up for sale

A larger style barn conversion has come up for sale in a picturesque village close to Pontefract.

'Goldeneye' stands within an extensive plot, with views over open countryside.

Its reception hall is impressive, overlooked by a gallery landing with spindle balustrade.

There's a stunning fitted kitchen with breakfast room, and a utility room, with two reception rooms and a ground floor cloakroom.

Bespoke units within the kitchen include a built-in dresser with display cupboards. Worktops are of solid granite, and integrated appliances include an oven and hob, a microwave and dishwasher.

The living room is light and spacious with full height windows to two sides, and a feature marble fireplace. Decorative detail includes coving, a ceiling rose and dado rail.

Another versatile reception room is used currently as a formal dining room, again with abundant natural light through large windows.

Four double bedrooms are on the first floor, the master bedroom having its own en suite facility and dressing room.

The sizeable family bathroom has a free standing roll top bath, and a shower.

All bedrooms have attractive views, and one has a window seat feature, while another links to the main bathroom.

Outside, a versatile garden room with flagged floor and French doors to the rear garden, links to the integral garage.

A sliding gate gives entry to the gravel driveway with plenty of parking space.

To the front is a lawned, enclosed garden, while the rear garden has dwarf box hedging with gravel pathways.

Wentbridge is a pretty village, well placed for commuting, with the A1 motorway nearby, and railway stations at Pontefract and Doncaster.

Goldeneye, Moor Lane, Wentbridge, Pontefract, is for sale by online auction with a guide price of £630,000.

Call Bradleys Real Estate tel. 01977 306026 for more information.

