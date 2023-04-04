News you can trust since 1852
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Virgin Media down for thousands of users across the UK
9 minutes ago Apple Weather down for iPhone and iOS users worldwide - here’s why
50 minutes ago Fleetwood Mac star Christine McVie’s cause of death disclosed
1 hour ago Hugh Jackman updates fans on skin cancer scare
2 hours ago TikTok fined £12.7m for child data protection breaches
2 hours ago Here’s why Twitter’s bird logo is now a dog
An overview of the stunning barn conversion for sale within Wentbridge village.An overview of the stunning barn conversion for sale within Wentbridge village.
An overview of the stunning barn conversion for sale within Wentbridge village.

Have a look inside this country village property that's up for sale

A larger style barn conversion has come up for sale in a picturesque village close to Pontefract.

By Sally Burton
Published 4th Apr 2023, 11:57 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 11:58 BST

'Goldeneye' stands within an extensive plot, with views over open countryside.

Its reception hall is impressive, overlooked by a gallery landing with spindle balustrade.

There's a stunning fitted kitchen with breakfast room, and a utility room, with two reception rooms and a ground floor cloakroom.

Bespoke units within the kitchen include a built-in dresser with display cupboards. Worktops are of solid granite, and integrated appliances include an oven and hob, a microwave and dishwasher.

The living room is light and spacious with full height windows to two sides, and a feature marble fireplace. Decorative detail includes coving, a ceiling rose and dado rail.

Another versatile reception room is used currently as a formal dining room, again with abundant natural light through large windows.

Four double bedrooms are on the first floor, the master bedroom having its own en suite facility and dressing room.

The sizeable family bathroom has a free standing roll top bath, and a shower.

All bedrooms have attractive views, and one has a window seat feature, while another links to the main bathroom.

Outside, a versatile garden room with flagged floor and French doors to the rear garden, links to the integral garage.

A sliding gate gives entry to the gravel driveway with plenty of parking space.

To the front is a lawned, enclosed garden, while the rear garden has dwarf box hedging with gravel pathways.

Wentbridge is a pretty village, well placed for commuting, with the A1 motorway nearby, and railway stations at Pontefract and Doncaster.

Goldeneye, Moor Lane, Wentbridge, Pontefract, is for sale by online auction with a guide price of £630,000.

Call Bradleys Real Estate tel. 01977 306026 for more information.

More property: www.wakefieldexpress.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/this-wakefield-home-for-sale-is-high-tech-high-spec-and-simply-stunning-4084248

www.wakefieldexpress.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/inside-this-ps1m-georgian-family-home-for-sale-with-studio-gym-and-annexe-4083554

A rear view of the attractive village property.

1. Goldeneye, Moor Lane, Wentbridge, Pontefract

A rear view of the attractive village property. Photo: Bradleys Real Estate

Photo Sales
The spacious entrance hallway with gallery landing.

2. Goldeneye, Moor Lane, Wentbridge, Pontefract

The spacious entrance hallway with gallery landing. Photo: Bradleys Real Estate

Photo Sales
The bespoke breakfast kitchen with units that include a large display cabinet.

3. Goldeneye, Moor Lane, Wentbridge, Pontefract

The bespoke breakfast kitchen with units that include a large display cabinet. Photo: Bradleys Real Estate

Photo Sales
A large and bright reception room, currently in use as a dining room.

4. Goldeneye, Moor Lane, Wentbridge, Pontefract

A large and bright reception room, currently in use as a dining room. Photo: Bradleys Real Estate

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
PontefractDoncaster