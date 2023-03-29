Inside this £1m Georgian family home, for sale with studio, gym and annexe

A conifer archway leads to the home’s main entrance and a hallway made bright by a stunning picture window on the staircase.Rooms from here include a study, and the formal dining room with fireplace, and ornate cornicing.The lounge, with its striking open fireplace, attracts the morning sun, then there's the hub of the home, which is the breakfast kitchen.With soft blue, fitted wooden units, granite surfaces, and a royal blue AGA, the kitchen also has a central island, and sash windows.A utility room houses the washing machine and tumble dryer, and there's a ground floor w.c..The rear conservatory is something of a sun trap.Four double bedrooms are off the first floor landing, the main one having an en-suite shower room, and mirror-front wardrobes.One other room has an en-suite, while the family bathroom features a hydro-bath and a separate shower.Landscaped gardens surround the property, with seating areas and covered outdoor dining space with festoon lighting and a grapevine to conjure a Mediterranean ambiance.There's a studio and gym, plus a workshop area.The Granary is a self-contained annexe with a lounge, dining room and kitchen, a utility room and ground floor w.c., with two large bedrooms and a bathroom above.