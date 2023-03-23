See inside this historic Hall, for sale within Wakefield's 'village of mansions'

This impressive looking place dates back to the early 18th century and looks right over the village green.

Greatly improved in recent years, the Grade ll listed four-bedroom home is the larger section of the original detached Hall, and has another semi-detached home running along the rear.

In the mid 1700s the building was used as a finishing school for young men about to enter the army and navy, and part of it also once served as the village post office.

Its semi-circular drive fronts the original grand entrance door that opens to a spacious hallway with a coved ceiling and spindled staircase leading up.

A cast iron log-burning stove within a brick and stone feature fireplace, and attractive twin windows, are features of the sitting room.

Also looking over the green is the bright living and dining kitchen, that has fitted low level units and a large island.

Integrated appliances include a range style oven, a dishwasher and two refrigerators.A utility room with exposed stonework and a door to the gardens is another ground floor facility, with a w.c..All the first floor bedrooms are doubles with views: the main bedroom has a period fireplace, a dressing area and an en suite shower room, while two further bedrooms share a dressing room. A modern and stylish house bathroom includes a bath with shower.

Cobblers Hall has enclosed and established leafy gardens to both sides, one currently used as a vegetable garden,with a stone flagged patio looking across the green, and a gravel seating area.There are several interesting outbuildings, and a hen coop.Cobblers Hall, Heath, Wakefield, is for sale at £850,000 with Simon Blyth estate agent, Barnsley, tel. 01226 731730.

