This Wakefield home for sale is high tech, high spec, and simply stunning
Haigh Hall Springs Farm is a decade old, and stands within 10 acres of beautiful lawned grounds with mature trees, and a small stream running through. Open countryside stretches beyond.
With five bedrooms and six bathrooms, the stunning house interior is contemporary and ultra high tech.
It comprises a bespoke open-plan dining kitchen, a formal dining room, a sitting room, utility and w.c. on the ground floor.
A basement, created with no expense spared, hosts a luxury cinema room, a home-gym, sauna, changing room, bathroom and w.c.. There's a bedroom suite, a boiler room and storage.
First floor accommodation includes an air-conditioned master bedroom with en suite and walk-in wardrobe, and three more bedrooms with en suites, two also with walk-in wardrobes. All fittings are made on site in solid oak.
Electric gates open to the driveway that leads to parking and three double garages in an open-plan block for six-plus cars. Space above is of flexible use.
The gardens include an outdoor kitchen with barbecue and bar, and there is a woodland perimeter track.
Each floor within the house has underfloor heating, with individual room thermostats, and thermal barriers to insulate and sound proof.
Media is controlled on iPad or telephone by a 'Crestron' system, with each room having a media access point and all systems located in the plant room servers, allowing multiple channels to be broadcast and accessed throughout.
Sonos is available via a network of integrated B&W speakers in main areas.The cinema, designed by Finite systems, has sophisticated technology, with sound-deadening acoustics, mood lights, and automatic blackout. while electric recliner seats assure comfortable viewing.
Full details of the property's high level security, power supply and systems is available through the agent.
Haigh Hall Springs Farm, Batley Road, Kirkhamgate, Wakefield, is for sale at £1,950,000, with Yorkshire's Finest estate agents, tel. 01484 432773.
