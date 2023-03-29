This Wakefield home for sale is high tech, high spec, and simply stunning

​Haigh Hall Springs Farm​ is a decade old, and stands within 10 acres of beautiful lawned grounds with mature trees, and a small stream running through. Open countryside stretches beyond.

With ​five bedrooms and six bathrooms, the stunning house interior is contemporary and ultra high tech.

It comprises a bespoke open-plan dining kitchen, ​a formal ​dining room, ​​a ​sitting room, utility and w.c. on ​the ​ground floor​.​

A basement, created with no expense spared, hosts a luxury cinema room, a home-gym, sauna, changing room, bathroom and w.c.. There's a bedroom suite, a boiler room and storage.

First floor accommodation includes an air-conditioned master bedroom with en suite and walk-in wardrobe, and three more bedrooms with en suites, two also with walk-in wardrobes. All fittings are made on site in solid oak.

Electric gates ​open to the driveway ​that leads to​ parking​ and​ three double garages in an open-plan block​ for six-plus cars. Space above is of flexible use.

The​ gardens include an outdoor kitchen with barbecue and bar, and there is​ a woodland perimeter track.​

​Each floor within the house has underfloor heating, with individual room thermostats, and thermal barriers to insulate and sound proof.

Media is controlled on iPad or telephone by a 'Crestron' system, with each room having a media access point and all systems located in the plant room servers, allowing multiple channels to be broadcast and accessed throughout.

Sonos is available via a network of integrated B&W speakers in main areas.The cinema, designed by Finite systems, has sophisticated technology, with sound-deadening acoustics, mood lights, and automatic blackout. while electric recliner seats assure comfortable viewing.

​Full details of the property's high level security, power supply and systems is available through the agent.

​Haigh Hall Springs Farm, ​Batley Road, Kirkhamgate, ​Wakefield, is for sale at ​£1,950,000, ​with ​Yorkshire's Finest​ estate agents​, tel. 01484 432773.

1 . ​Haigh Hall Springs Farm, ​Batley Road, Kirkhamgate, ​Wakefield ​ The spectacular 10-acre grounds of the property contain seating areas with an outdoor kitchen and a variety of trees. Photo: Yorkshire's Finest​ Photo Sales

2 . ​Haigh Hall Springs Farm, ​Batley Road, Kirkhamgate, ​Wakefield ​ An overview of house and grounds. Photo: Yorkshire's Finest​ Photo Sales

3 . ​Haigh Hall Springs Farm, ​Batley Road, Kirkhamgate, ​Wakefield The bright hallway, with solid oak floor and staircase. Photo: Yorkshire's Finest​ Photo Sales

4 . ​Haigh Hall Springs Farm, ​Batley Road, Kirkhamgate, ​Wakefield ​ The modern and well equipped kitchen with diner has a central island unit. Photo: Yorkshire's Finest​ Photo Sales