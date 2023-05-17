Inside this very impressive Stanley home, on the market for £1,195,000
This exceptional pre-war home has been made luxurious through modernisation, with additions such as a super-swish conservatory with underfloor heating.
Around 1.35 acres of private lawned gardens plus an orchard are a large and scenic part of the property.
The house has decorative features typical of a quality post-war house, with fireplaces, and stained glass windows and doors.
Set over three floors, the house has a circular driveway with plenty of parking, and garaging for four cars.
An L-shaped reception hall with staircase leads to an elegant living room with a bay window, and period features.
Next to it, a sitting room has a door out to the garden.
From the spacious dining room is the versatile conservatory, then the dining kitchen, with a separate utility room.
An inner hallway with a door to the garage, leads to a guest cloakroom, a room currently used as a gym, and a ground-floor bedroom with en suite.On the half landing of the main period return staircase is a lovely leaded and stained glass window.
From the first floor landing are two bedrooms with fitted wardrobes and en suites, and a bedroom-turned-office, with open views.
There are two more double bedrooms and a contemporary house bathroom with underfloor heating, a separate w.c., and a storeroom.
The second floor has another swish bathroom, then an open-plan living room and bedroom that could serve as a suite, with a balcony.
Within the suburb of Stanley, this house has many nearby amenities, with excellent transport links.It has a solar system with 4.5 Kilowatts and back-up battery, CCTV monitoring, an alarm system, and dusk-to-dawn floodlights.
This property in Aberford Road, Stanley, Wakefield,is for sale with EweMove, at £1,195,000, and is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk.
