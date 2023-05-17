News you can trust since 1852
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Martin Lewis leaves GMB viewers stumped with tricky maths question
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle involved in car chase with paparazzi
Comedian Andy Smart has died aged 63
Purplebricks sold for just £1, leaving 750 jobs at risk in UK
Stalker arrested near Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s home
Imola F1 Grand Prix cancelled due to major flooding in Italian region
View across the garden to the house, with its large conservatory.View across the garden to the house, with its large conservatory.
View across the garden to the house, with its large conservatory.

Inside this very impressive Stanley home, on the market for £1,195,000

This exceptional pre-war home has been made luxurious through modernisation, with additions such as a super-swish conservatory with underfloor heating.

By Sally Burton
Published 17th May 2023, 16:12 BST
Updated 17th May 2023, 16:13 BST

Around 1.35 acres of private lawned gardens plus an orchard are a large and scenic part of the property.

The house has decorative features typical of a quality post-war house, with fireplaces, and stained glass windows and doors.

Set over three floors, the house has a circular driveway with plenty of parking, and garaging for four cars.

An L-shaped reception hall with staircase leads to an elegant living room with a bay window, and period features.

Next to it, a sitting room has a door out to the garden.

From the spacious dining room is the versatile conservatory, then the dining kitchen, with a separate utility room.

An inner hallway with a door to the garage, leads to a guest cloakroom, a room currently used as a gym, and a ground-floor bedroom with en suite.On the half landing of the main period return staircase is a lovely leaded and stained glass window.

From the first floor landing are two bedrooms with fitted wardrobes and en suites, and a bedroom-turned-office, with open views.

There are two more double bedrooms and a contemporary house bathroom with underfloor heating, a separate w.c., and a storeroom.

The second floor has another swish bathroom, then an open-plan living room and bedroom that could serve as a suite, with a balcony.

Within the suburb of Stanley, this house has many nearby amenities, with excellent transport links.It has a solar system with 4.5 Kilowatts and back-up battery, CCTV monitoring, an alarm system, and dusk-to-dawn floodlights.

​This property in Aberford Road, Stanley, Wakefield,is for sale with EweMove, at £1,195,000, and is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk.

More property: www.wakefieldexpress.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/see-inside-this-historic-and-beautifully-renovated-cottage-for-sale-in-ackworth-4145649

www.wakefieldexpress.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/see-inside-this-palatial-wakefield-home-for-sale-with-its-own-leisure-suite-4142442

The stunning conservatory is a versatile room, with lovely views of the gardens.

1. Aberford Road, Stanley, Wakefield

The stunning conservatory is a versatile room, with lovely views of the gardens. Photo: EweMove

Photo Sales
A front view of the pre-war house that has seen much improvement inside.

2. Aberford Road, Stanley, Wakefield

A front view of the pre-war house that has seen much improvement inside. Photo: EweMove

Photo Sales
The lovely view from the guest suite balcony.

3. Aberford Road, Stanley, Wakefield

The lovely view from the guest suite balcony. Photo: EweMove

Photo Sales
The living room, with a bay window and central fireplace.

4. Aberford Road, Stanley, Wakefield

The living room, with a bay window and central fireplace. Photo: EweMove

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:Wakefield