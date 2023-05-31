News you can trust since 1852
The impressive double-fronted exterior of the property, with its wisteria-clad balcony.The impressive double-fronted exterior of the property, with its wisteria-clad balcony.
The impressive double-fronted exterior of the property, with its wisteria-clad balcony.

Inside this fabulous and historic home in a secluded 'school grounds' setting

This family home within the grounds of The King’s School in Pontefract was, true to its name, where the headmaster lived in the earlier 1900s, and the property remained in use by the school until the 1980s.
By Sally Burton
Published 31st May 2023, 12:32 BST
Updated 31st May 2023, 12:32 BST

Now a five bedroom, detached home, it has been modernised carefully over the last decade to epitomise both modern and traditional styles.

A private drive through electric gates leads to the impressive frontage of the house, with a balcony above a pillared porch draped with Wisteria.

The driveway circles a landscaped front lawn with mature trees.

An entrance hallway with Victorian style floor tiles leads to rooms including the high spec kitchen with tall sash windows, and a central island with electric hob, family seating and a high gloss media unit with TV opposite.Integrated appliances include a double oven and wine fridge, with Quartz worktops. An open-plan dining area flows through to the family room, and bi-fold doors lead outside.Also on the ground floor is a utility room and a w.c. with Victorian-style metro tiling.The lounge offers a quiet retreat with its bay window, ventral log burner and wood flooring, with period decorative features. while a versatile space with brick fireplace across the hallway is currently a games room, with a corner bar.In a private spot at the back of the house is a home office, with built-in cupboards beneath alcove bookshelves, and a fireplace with tiled hearth.An open wooden staircase from the hallway leads to a gallery landing, and the balcony with a front view to fields.Within a first floor extension is the master suite with dressing room, en-suite shower room, and a Juliette balcony.Another bright bedroom has a feature bay window with front view, and a contemporary en suite, and a further king size room has the final bay window and an original fireplace.The final two bedrooms are doubles, one with an en-suite bathroom, and there's a family bathroom with a corner shower cubicle and an original roll-top bath dating back to the 1930s.A landscaped garden with trees and flowerbeds wraps around the rear of the house, with a large lawn, and three patios. A mural painting adds the final touch.

The Former Headmaster’s House, Pontefract, is for sale at £775,000, with Enfields Luxe, tel. 01977 802477.

