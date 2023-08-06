Inside the incredible grade two listed family home - that was once the former stables of Sandal Fire Station
Nestled in the highly sought-after location of Sandal, Wakefield, this remarkable property effortlessly combines its rich heritage with modern elegance.
As you step into the property, there is a beautiful vaulted ceiling in the lounge with the original beams preserved.
Another unique feature is the double barn doors, which flood the room with natural sunlight.
The open staircase leads to the upstairs lounge as well as the two bedrooms and bathroom.
Electronic gates provide secure parking and accommodation and there is a lovely courtyard, which creates a tranquil and private retreat.
For those with an active lifestyle, this property is a dream come true as it is within walking distance of Sandal Castle, Pugneys, Walton Reserve, and Newmillardam.
The property, on Castle Road, is currently available on Rightmove for £310,000.
To find out more, or to arrange a viewing, contact estate agents, Strike, on 020 3835 4350.