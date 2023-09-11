Brandy Carr Road, Kirkhamgate, Wakefield

A summerhouse with a sauna, gym, and shower room is another detached and outstanding feature.

From the entrance porch of the house is the beamed kitchen with breakfast room. Fitted units and a breakfast bar have granite worktops, with an integrated fridge freezer, and part-exposed brick walls.

The sitting room, with ceiling beams and stone wall, has steps to the first floor landing, and a window seat. A period cast iron fireplace with stone hearth is a central feature, set within the chimney breast.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK.

Stone steps lead to the beamed lounge and dining room, with a large, rustic fireplace and a log burner.

From the first floor landing, a principal bedroom with vaulted ceiling has fitted wardrobes and luxury en suite bathroom, with a Juliet balcony, and a decorative cast iron fireplace.

Stairs rise to a mezzanine level with glass and wood balustrade, and skylight windows.

A copper-effect bath stands within the en suite, beneath an overhead shower.

The breakfast kitchen, Brandy Carr Road, Kirkhamgate, Wakefield

Two further bedrooms have beams and fireplaces, while the shower room includes a ‘floating’ wash basin with storage unit.

To the front of the house is a tiered garden.

Fully enclosed gardens include lawns and planted borders, a water feature, fruit trees, stone pathways and patios, and raised decking for entertaining. Another area is hot tub-friendly.

A garden shed and greenhouse are available by separate negotiation.

The lounge of the property in Brandy Carr Road, Kirkhamgate, Wakefield.

