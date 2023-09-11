Inside this alluring Wakefield home - new on the market
A summerhouse with a sauna, gym, and shower room is another detached and outstanding feature.
From the entrance porch of the house is the beamed kitchen with breakfast room. Fitted units and a breakfast bar have granite worktops, with an integrated fridge freezer, and part-exposed brick walls.
The sitting room, with ceiling beams and stone wall, has steps to the first floor landing, and a window seat. A period cast iron fireplace with stone hearth is a central feature, set within the chimney breast.
Stone steps lead to the beamed lounge and dining room, with a large, rustic fireplace and a log burner.
From the first floor landing, a principal bedroom with vaulted ceiling has fitted wardrobes and luxury en suite bathroom, with a Juliet balcony, and a decorative cast iron fireplace.
Stairs rise to a mezzanine level with glass and wood balustrade, and skylight windows.
A copper-effect bath stands within the en suite, beneath an overhead shower.
Two further bedrooms have beams and fireplaces, while the shower room includes a ‘floating’ wash basin with storage unit.
To the front of the house is a tiered garden.
Fully enclosed gardens include lawns and planted borders, a water feature, fruit trees, stone pathways and patios, and raised decking for entertaining. Another area is hot tub-friendly.
A garden shed and greenhouse are available by separate negotiation.
This property in Brandy Carr Road, Kirkhamgate, Wakefield, is priced at £715,000, with Richard Kendall Estate Agent, Wakefield, tel. 01924 291294.
More property: www.wakefieldexpress.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/see-inside-this-ps1m-home-with-outdoor-pool-edging-nature-reserve-4283611