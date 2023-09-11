News you can trust since 1852
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Inside this alluring Wakefield home - new on the market

With original, rustic cottage features that fuse easily with modern family space, and an extensive garden, this stone built home has plenty of appeal.
By Sally Burton
Published 11th Sep 2023, 16:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Sep 2023, 16:16 BST
Brandy Carr Road, Kirkhamgate, WakefieldBrandy Carr Road, Kirkhamgate, Wakefield
Brandy Carr Road, Kirkhamgate, Wakefield

A summerhouse with a sauna, gym, and shower room is another detached and outstanding feature.

From the entrance porch of the house is the beamed kitchen with breakfast room. Fitted units and a breakfast bar have granite worktops, with an integrated fridge freezer, and part-exposed brick walls.

The sitting room, with ceiling beams and stone wall, has steps to the first floor landing, and a window seat. A period cast iron fireplace with stone hearth is a central feature, set within the chimney breast.

Stone steps lead to the beamed lounge and dining room, with a large, rustic fireplace and a log burner.

From the first floor landing, a principal bedroom with vaulted ceiling has fitted wardrobes and luxury en suite bathroom, with a Juliet balcony, and a decorative cast iron fireplace.

Stairs rise to a mezzanine level with glass and wood balustrade, and skylight windows.

A copper-effect bath stands within the en suite, beneath an overhead shower.

The breakfast kitchen, Brandy Carr Road, Kirkhamgate, WakefieldThe breakfast kitchen, Brandy Carr Road, Kirkhamgate, Wakefield
The breakfast kitchen, Brandy Carr Road, Kirkhamgate, Wakefield

Two further bedrooms have beams and fireplaces, while the shower room includes a ‘floating’ wash basin with storage unit.

To the front of the house is a tiered garden.

Fully enclosed gardens include lawns and planted borders, a water feature, fruit trees, stone pathways and patios, and raised decking for entertaining. Another area is hot tub-friendly.

A garden shed and greenhouse are available by separate negotiation.

The lounge of the property in Brandy Carr Road, Kirkhamgate, Wakefield.The lounge of the property in Brandy Carr Road, Kirkhamgate, Wakefield.
The lounge of the property in Brandy Carr Road, Kirkhamgate, Wakefield.
This property in Brandy Carr Road, Kirkhamgate, Wakefield, is priced at £715,000, with Richard Kendall Estate Agent, Wakefield, tel. 01924 291294.

