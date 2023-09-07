News you can trust since 1852
BREAKING
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Perfect for warm summers - the property's outdoor pool with tennis court to the rear.Perfect for warm summers - the property's outdoor pool with tennis court to the rear.
Perfect for warm summers - the property's outdoor pool with tennis court to the rear.

See inside this £1m home with outdoor pool, edging nature reserve

An outdoor swimming pool within stunning gardens is one highlight of this five-bedroom home for sale on a private lane in the pretty village of Wentbridge.
By Sally Burton
Published 7th Sep 2023, 09:03 BST

Brockadale House sits on the fringe of Brockadale Nature Reserve, and is a spacious family home with a versatile interior.

With five reception rooms, and three of five bedrooms having their own en suites, along with a stylish house bathroom, this property has individual style and adaptability.

Private grounds of an acre include lawned gardens with patio areas, an all weather tennis court, the pool, and a large vegetable and fruit garden. There's also a home gym in one of two ancillary outbuildings. A further half acre stretch of land on the other side of Jacksons Lane is also included in the sale.

A main reception hall leads to an impressive lounge with a feature fireplace and mullioned bay window that overlooks the side garden.

There's an added snug, a flexible use conservatory that is currently used as a part home office with lovely views, a dining room, and a swish kitchen with fitted units and marble worktops, a range of integrated appliances and a new electric programmable Aga.

Further ground floor facilities include a side lobby, a utility area and an office, a ground floor shower room and a w.c..

Two staircases lead up to the first floor and the five bedrooms, with a main bedroom having a fitted-out walk-in wardrobe, along with its en suite.

With easy access to the A1 motorway, Jackson Lane is within rural and wooded surroundings, with a range of schools and amenities close by.

Brockadale House, Jacksons Lane, Wentbridge, Pontefract, is for sale at £1,000,0000, with Hodsons Estate Agents, Wakefield, tel. 01924 200544, and is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk

More property: www.wakefieldexpress.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/take-a-look-around-this-high-end-home-for-sale-in-a-wakefield-village-at-ps825000-4280082

www.wakefieldexpress.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/inside-this-lavishly-restored-historic-hall-with-views-of-iconic-yorkshire-landscape-4281587

Brockadale House stands within an acre of grounds.

1. Brockadale House, Jacksons Lane, Wentbridge, Pontefract

Brockadale House stands within an acre of grounds. Photo: Hodsons Estate Agents, Wakefield

Photo Sales
The pristine fitted kitchen with new electric Aga.

2. Brockadale House, Jacksons Lane, Wentbridge, Pontefract

The pristine fitted kitchen with new electric Aga. Photo: Hodsons Estate Agents, Wakefield

Photo Sales
A bay window and feature fireplace add to the attraction of this comfortable lounge.

3. Brockadale House, Jacksons Lane, Wentbridge, Pontefract

A bay window and feature fireplace add to the attraction of this comfortable lounge. Photo: Hodsons Estate Agents, Wakefield

Photo Sales
A bright and spacious dining room.

4. Brockadale House, Jacksons Lane, Wentbridge, Pontefract

A bright and spacious dining room. Photo: Hodsons Estate Agents, Wakefield

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Brockadale Nature ReservePontefractWakefield