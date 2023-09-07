See inside this £1m home with outdoor pool, edging nature reserve
Brockadale House sits on the fringe of Brockadale Nature Reserve, and is a spacious family home with a versatile interior.
With five reception rooms, and three of five bedrooms having their own en suites, along with a stylish house bathroom, this property has individual style and adaptability.
Private grounds of an acre include lawned gardens with patio areas, an all weather tennis court, the pool, and a large vegetable and fruit garden. There's also a home gym in one of two ancillary outbuildings. A further half acre stretch of land on the other side of Jacksons Lane is also included in the sale.
A main reception hall leads to an impressive lounge with a feature fireplace and mullioned bay window that overlooks the side garden.
There's an added snug, a flexible use conservatory that is currently used as a part home office with lovely views, a dining room, and a swish kitchen with fitted units and marble worktops, a range of integrated appliances and a new electric programmable Aga.
Further ground floor facilities include a side lobby, a utility area and an office, a ground floor shower room and a w.c..
Two staircases lead up to the first floor and the five bedrooms, with a main bedroom having a fitted-out walk-in wardrobe, along with its en suite.
With easy access to the A1 motorway, Jackson Lane is within rural and wooded surroundings, with a range of schools and amenities close by.
Brockadale House, Jacksons Lane, Wentbridge, Pontefract, is for sale at £1,000,0000, with Hodsons Estate Agents, Wakefield, tel. 01924 200544, and is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk
