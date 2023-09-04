Overview of the Blacker Lane, Netherton, property in its semi-rural location.

From the beamed entrance hall are three reception rooms, with a large kitchen diner, a study, and a ground floor w.c..

The beamed kitchen with diner has contemporary style units with marble worktops, and fittings that include a Quooker tap providing instant boiling and filtered cold water.

Integrated appliances include a full size fridge and freezer, dishwasher and electric Range style cooker with five ring induction hob and extractor hood.

A separate utility room with exposed beams has doors to the garden.

Open plan to the dining room is the beamed sitting room that has a feature fireplace with brick and tiled hearth.

A burner style gas fire warms the dining room, that has double doors to the lounge with garden access.

The gallery landing with exposed beams leads to four bedrooms, all with beams, and the family bathroom.

The hallway with staircase has a feature exposed brick wall.

A main bedroom has a built-in wardrobe and en suite shower room, while two more bedrooms have built in wardrobes.

The tiled bathroom has underfloor heating and features a stand-alone bath with a separate shower cubicle.

A front lawned garden with planted areas wraps around the house to the rear garden. A large driveway has parking for several vehicles.

The extensive lawned and enclosed rear garden has spotlighting, with paved patios, water and power connection, and a garden shed.

The ground floor open plan interior has rustic elements.