See this property for sale with a stunning breakfast kitchen and extensive garden

This detached home with a modern dining kitchen, an enclosed rear garden and a sizeable conservatory, is a great family and entertaining home that is new to the market.

Within a sought after residential area in Castleford, the two to three bedroom property has gated parking space to the front, and a substantial rear garden with patio seating area.

From the entrance hall with stairs to the first floor, is the stylish dining kitchen with an island breakfast bar, a full range of fitted units, and granite worktops.

Integrated appliances include a washing machine, a dishwasher, microwave, coffee machine and a full height fridge freezer.

The light and airy kitchen also has under floor heating, and bi-fold doors that lead in to the large conservatory.

With a wall mounted electric heater, the versatile conservatory has double glazed French doors which open out to the rear patio area, so ideal for entertaining.

The spacious lounge, with a built-in storage cupboard, is currently used as a third bedroom, and has a feature fireplace with a gas fire, surround and hearth.

From the first floor landing with loft hatch are two bedrooms that include one with fitted wardrobes, and there's a modern family bathroom with both bath and shower, and double wash hand basins with mirrors.

A front driveway with gated access has wall and fence boundaries, while the impressive rear lawned and enclosed garden with established trees and shrubs is 54 metres in length, and features an Indian stone patio area, a pathway and planted borders, and is ideal for spending time outside in the summer with family and friends.

This home in Spittal Hardwick Lane, Castleford, is for sale at £270,000, with William H Brown estate agents, Castleford, tel. 01977 512628. It is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk

