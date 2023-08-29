News you can trust since 1852
BREAKING
Lidl recall children’s Paw Patrol snack over link to ‘explicit site’
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks
Wilko temporarily stops redundancies amid last minute rescue bids
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75
Flights grounded as UK air traffic control hit by network-wide failure
The house has an enviable location, with views like this...The house has an enviable location, with views like this...
The house has an enviable location, with views like this...

Inside this £700,000 home with fantastic views, for sale in Horbury

This detached property is currently for sale in a great location overlooking miles of Yorkshire countryside.
By Sally Burton
Published 29th Aug 2023, 14:15 BST
Updated 29th Aug 2023, 14:16 BST

The unique four bedroom family home is situated at the end of a leafy lane in the sought after town of Horbury.

It is close to a wide range of services and amenities, including good schools, and has both main road and rail transport links within easy striking distance.

A rear balcony with a staircase makes the most of the property's elevated situation and is a lovely resting or entertaining place from which you can sit back and admire the exceptional far-reaching views.

The ground floor of the house includes a beamed, country-style breakfast kitchen with fitted units, then a formal dining room with large window admitting plenty of natural light, and a dual aspect, beamed lounge with a rustic brick fireplace and stove as a focal point, and large glass doors and windows opening up the scenic view beyond.

A gradual staircase leads to three sizeable bedrooms and the house bathroom with a spa bath.

Below, on the lower ground floor, an enclosed staircase from the kitchen leads to a utility, a shower room, a versatile room currently used for games, and one of the four bedrooms.

There is a separate access point that means there is excellent potential to create a self-contained annexe, if desired.

A gated private driveway leads across the front of the property, and to the detached double garage.

The low maintenance rear garden has a stretch of lawn and features the seating balcony with staircase.

This home in Jenkin Lane, Horbury, is for sale at £700,000, with William H Brown estate agents, Wakefield, tel. 01924 381381. It is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk

More property: www.wakefieldexpress.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/inside-this-regal-semi-for-sale-with-stunning-gardens-and-masses-of-potential-4257543

www.wakefieldexpress.co.uk/news/people/castleford-batley-and-dewsbury-among-places-with-highest-house-prices-due-to-school-proximity-study-reveals-4268926

The impressive Horbury property for sale at £700,000.

1. Jenkin Lane, Horbury

The impressive Horbury property for sale at £700,000. Photo: William H Brown estate agents, Wakefield

Photo Sales
The beamed, country style breakfast kitchen.

2. Jenkin Lane, Horbury

The beamed, country style breakfast kitchen. Photo: William H Brown estate agents, Wakefield

Photo Sales
A full view of the kitchen area.

3. Jenkin Lane, Horbury

A full view of the kitchen area. Photo: William H Brown estate agents, Wakefield

Photo Sales
The double aspect lounge with doors leading outside is spacious and bright.

4. Jenkin Lane, Horbury

The double aspect lounge with doors leading outside is spacious and bright. Photo: William H Brown estate agents, Wakefield

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:YorkshireWilliam H BrownWakefield