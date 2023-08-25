Across Yorkshire and the Humber, homes cost on average 5.67 per cent more when close to a school - the second largest increase of all regions nationwide.

Castleford, Batley and Dewsbury ranked in the top 10 for the highest house price increase, with Castleford second, Dewsbury fourth and Batley eighth.

The study was conducted across England, Wales and Scotland to see where in the country property prices fluctuated the most as a result of proximity to a school.

Mel Ingle, founder of Ingle Education, a London-based business offering assistance to parents to map out their educational choices, said that families are prepared to pay a “substantial amount” to be close enough to gain admission to their preferred school.

She said: "The more desirable a school is perceived to be based on league tables, local attitudes or ‘feeder’ status to a good follow-on school, the more parents are prepared to pay to guarantee their admissions chances.

"Sometimes, this can simply be ensuring they buy within a predetermined ‘catchment area’ or ‘priority zone’ which operate across much of the country.

"However, in London, where formal catchment areas are rare, parents seek to strategise in their home purchases based on previous admissions data and hope for the best.”