Inside this regal semi, for sale with stunning gardens, and masses of potential

This impressive home built in 1869 has retained many charming period features, from sash windows to decorative detail and open fireplaces.

Lived in by the same family for over 50 years, it is now offered with the potential to improve and adapt.

Within the pretty village of Kirk Smeaton, the semi-detached house is surrounded by Yorkshire countryside, while just minutes away from the A1 motorway.

The property stands at the end of a long driveway, with accommodation set over three floors.

Its impressive, bright interior includes an entrance hallway, with staircase up, and ground floor rooms comprising a lounge, kitchen, dining room, cloak room and W.C.

To the first floor are three bedrooms and a family bathroom, with three further bedrooms above.

The kitchen is fitted with wooden wall and base units, and has wood panelling to the walls.

In the dining room is an open fireplace with wooden surround, tiled hearth and electric fire, while the lounge, with a bay and a sash window, has a gas fire in open fireplace with brick surround, and built-in shelving.

Off the staircase to the first floor landing is a feature arched sash window. Three bedrooms and a house bathroom with power shower and free-standing bath tub are at this level.

There is access to the loft from the second floor landing, that leads to two bedrooms with open fireplaces, and another with an arched window.

Front lawned gardens flank the private driveway, with a stone archway giving entry to the house and garage. The lawned rear garden has established trees and shrubs.

This property in Went Edge Road, Kirk Smeaton, Pontefract, is for sale at £550,000 with Park Row Properties, Pontefract, tel. 01977 791133, and is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk

