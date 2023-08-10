News you can trust since 1852
See the lake views from this luxurious family home with gym and sauna

Set over three floors, and situated to make the most of stunning views of a nearby nature reserve is this five bedroom, detached family home.
By Sally Burton
Published 10th Aug 2023, 09:03 BST
Updated 10th Aug 2023, 09:03 BST

Beckfield House appears modest, but has far more spacious accommodation than might be imagined from its front aspect, in the quiet lane within the village of Fairburn.

The property has undergone considerable renovation work in recent years and offers high spec accommodation, with a stunning outlook over Fairburn Ings to the rear.

Its main living space is at the top of the house, from where you can gaze over miles of scenery.

From an entrance hall, is a modern breakfast kitchen with fitted units and granite worktops, that flows through to living space with sliding doors to outside.

The dining area overlooks the Ings lake, with access to a versatile games room, with a w.c. close by.

A primary suite has a stylish en-suite shower room, with a walk-in wardrobe and a private balcony, again with a lovely outlook.

There are two further sizeable bedrooms, a separate utility and another versatile room which leads to an inner hall and the gardens.

At rear ground floor level, a house bathroom with neutral finish has a large soaking tub and a walk-in shower.

One of two spacious bedrooms has an en-suite and a walk-in wardrobe, while an additional garden room leads outside, and to a gym fitted with a sauna.

Both entertaining and quiet relaxation are catered for in the lawned garden with decked areas and a covered zone with hot tub.

An elevated seating terrace looks over the natural beauty of Fairburn Ings.

​Beckfield House, Beckfield Lane, Fairburn, Knottingley, is priced at £774,980, with Fine and Country, Wakefield. Call 01924 234881 for more details.

The face of the three-storey home with its balconies overlooking the Reserve.

