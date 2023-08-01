Inside this luxury home with pool and stunning gardens, on fringe of nature reserve

A property within 6.5 acres of its own grounds and gardens is for sale in a country hotspot, with panoramic views.

Brockadale Oaks is an impressive, luxury property with a versatile annexe, ideal for running a business from home, as a gym, or an entertainment space.

Its covered swimming pool has a handy bathroom with changing space, and there are sun-catching patios, with lawned and landscaped gardens that grade away from the house, to sloping grassland and two acres of open fields.

Stretches of woodland and grassland border with Brockadale Nature Reserve, with great potential for keeping horses or other livestock.

An entrance hallway to the house, with w.c. off, leads to the 37ft long dining kitchen with family space.

The modern bespoke kitchen with fitted units, and a central island with glass worktops, has integrated ovens.

Versatile reception rooms are currently used as a snug, study and family room.

A showpiece lounge has underfloor heating, and two wood burning stoves, with sliding picture windows that allow for easy indoor to outdoor living in the warmer months.

There's a further lounge, that together with a bedroom that has its own bathroom, could make a great annexe.

From the first-floor landing are four bedrooms, one of which has a large sun terrace with beautiful extended views.

The main bedroom has its own plush dressing area and en suite, while the luxurious house bathroom has a suite that includes a walk in shower, and a free standing bath.

Despite its rural situation, this property is within a short drive of the A1 with added close access to the M62.

​Brockadale Oaks, Leys Lane, Wentbridge, is for sale with Bradleys Real Estate, Pontefract at £1,000,000.

Call 01977 306026 for more details.

