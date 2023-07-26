Inside this newly modernised semi with entertainment garden, for sale in Pontefract

This home with a modern interior and private garden is in a great location for families, and could be a perfect option for first time buyers.

Its accommodation includes a fitted utility and w.c., with the main ground floor rooms of a lounge, dining area, kitchen, and hallway.

Three bedrooms and a family bathroom are on the first floor.

The contemporary style kitchen has fitted units in a high gloss green and white finish, with granite worktops. Motion sensor LED lighting is installed beneath the units, and integrated appliances include a double electric oven, a microwave, dishwasher, extractor fan, an electric AEG hob and a fridge freezer.

A separate utility has units in matching colours to the kitchen, with provision for a tumble dryer and washing machine.

The dining area has tiled flooring, and patio doors that open to the rear garden.

In the lounge is a feature marble-effect fireplace with electric fire, and an archway links through to the kitchen and diner.

From the first floor landing, with loft access, are doors to the three bedrooms and house bathroom.

Two double bedrooms with sliding door wardrobes look out over the rear garden. The third bedroom is currently used as a home office.

A modern tiled bathroom suite comprises a panelled bathtub with chrome mixer taps, a power shower with glass screen, and twin vanity wash basins, with inset spotlighting.

To the front of the property is a lawned garden, with a tarmac driveway and off-road parking. A side gate leads to the rear garden.

A sizeable decked area fronts the lawned and private rear garden that is ideal for al fresco dining and entertaining.

The house in Chequerfield Mount, Pontefract, is for sale at £160,000, with Park Row Properties, Pontefract, tel. 01977 791133.

