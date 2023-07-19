Inside Grade ll listed Pear Tree Cottage - for sale with private gardens

This property of great character is for sale with extensive, private gardens in Knottingley.

Grade ll listed Pear Tree Cottage is an interesting home with historic features, and is ripe for refurbishment.

With four bedrooms, it is a sizeable family home that can be adapted to taste, with the possibility of further development in the grounds, subject to planning approval.

Its living room displays a stunning old fireplace with former bread ovens and a heavy wooden beam.

A separate dining room flows through to the kitchen, that has fitted units and garden views, while a side entrance porch leads to a ground floor shower room and a store room.

Two bedrooms and a house bathroom are on the first floor, with the main bedroom to the front having access to an adjoining loft room with sloped ceiling.

A second bedroom has garden views.

The remaining two bedrooms are on the second floor, both with sloped ceilings.

To the rear of the house are three further versatile rooms.

A gated driveway leads to the house and its single garage, with added parking space.

Lawned and private gardens have established borders with mature trees and shrubs.

The house shows evidence of some structural movement which may affect the availability of mortgage finance, so is offered at a significantly lower level than the original guide price. Further details are available from the estate agent.

Pear Tree Cottage is within a sought after area, with proximity to a wide range of shops, schools and leisure facilities in Knottingley.

The property in Hill Top, Knottingley is for sale at £300,000 with Richard Kendall Estate Agent, Pontefract and Castleford.

Call 01977 798844 for further information.

