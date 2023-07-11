The entrance and front view of the extended 1940s art deco property.

The much extended family home has great space and versatility inside, with landscaped, lawned gardens and seating areas to front and rear.

Electric gates lead in to the grounds with a driveway up to the house and double garage.

A contemporary breakfast kitchen, with fitted units, quartz worktops and integrated appliances, has a separate utility room, and stairs down to a wine cellar and store room.

The large lounge filters through to a snug, and there’s a feature staircase to the first floor landing.

An inner hallway, w.c., a formal dining room, sitting room with feature fireplace, and an orangery with lantern roof complete the ground level.

There are plenty of options for home working, and the property has high speed broadband connection.

Five sizeable double bedrooms are on the first floor, bedroom one having its own en suite shower room, along with French doors that open to a balcony that overlooks the gardens.

Lawned and landscaped gardens are private, with seating areas.

With the main house bathroom is a separate w.c., and another stylish shower room.

A lawned and landscaped front garden features a pond with patio area and plants, trees and shrubs. The large rear garden has privacy and is ideal for entertaining.

This home sits on the fringes of Woolley, with nearby links to the main motorway network and easy access in to Wakefield city centre. Country parks and the Yorkshire Sculpture Park are all relatively close.

Offers over £1,300,000 are invited for Fairways, 14 Seckar Lane, Woolley, Wakefield. Contact Richard Kendall Estate Agent, tel. 01924 291294.

The kitchen has integrated appliances, quartz worktops and a central work island.

A large and comfortable lounge has a feature fireplace.

The orangery has a lantern style roof.

A double bedroom with access to the balcony overlooking the garden.

A tiled family bathroom.

There's a water feature in the landscaped front garden.