The property's impressive frontage.
The property's impressive frontage.

See inside this high gloss Wakefield home with luxurious interior and pristine gardens

This unique and stylish home is immaculate, from its polished interior to its carefully designed gardens.
By Sally Burton
Published 5th Jul 2023, 16:00 BST

An impressive entrance hall with central staircase and gallery landing sets the tone, with a guest cloakroom off that includes a shower.

Within the spacious living room is a media wall with a log-effect electric fire.

From here is a high spec living and dining kitchen with fitted units, Quartz worktops, a matching island unit and dining table that’s available for sale by separate negotiation.

With two built-in Neff ovens and a five-ring induction hob, are integrated appliances that include a Neff microwave, dishwasher, a full size larder fridge and separate freezer. Double French doors open to the garden, and there’s a separate utility room.

Two ground floor bedrooms have connecting doors to a 'Jack and Jill' shower room, with three further bedrooms on the first floor.

A shaped and shuttered window in the main features, with a fireplace, fitted furniture, and luxurious en suite with a double-ended bath, walk-in shower and twin washbasins.Both remaining bedrooms have sloping ceilings, and one has a Velux roof light.

A contemporary shower room with concealed access from the landing has a white and chrome suite, with a Velux rooflight. An airing room completes the first floor.

To the front of the house is a private driveway with planted beds, and parking space, all covered by a sensor-activated security light.

The main gardens are to the south side, where there is a stunning seating area with tiled patio and pergola, artificial lawns, planted beds and borders, plus a handy shed.Box Tree House, 23a Broomhall Avenue, Wakefield, is for sale at £950,000, with Hallmark from Richard Kendall, Wakefield, tel.

The stunning entrance hallway with central staircase.

The high spec kitchen and diner is ideal for entertaining, with double doors out to a patio area.

A comfortable lounge with feature log-effect electric fire.

The ground floor 'Jack and Jill' bathroom.

