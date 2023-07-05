See inside this high gloss Wakefield home with luxurious interior and pristine gardens
An impressive entrance hall with central staircase and gallery landing sets the tone, with a guest cloakroom off that includes a shower.
Within the spacious living room is a media wall with a log-effect electric fire.
From here is a high spec living and dining kitchen with fitted units, Quartz worktops, a matching island unit and dining table that’s available for sale by separate negotiation.
With two built-in Neff ovens and a five-ring induction hob, are integrated appliances that include a Neff microwave, dishwasher, a full size larder fridge and separate freezer. Double French doors open to the garden, and there’s a separate utility room.
Two ground floor bedrooms have connecting doors to a 'Jack and Jill' shower room, with three further bedrooms on the first floor.
A shaped and shuttered window in the main features, with a fireplace, fitted furniture, and luxurious en suite with a double-ended bath, walk-in shower and twin washbasins.Both remaining bedrooms have sloping ceilings, and one has a Velux roof light.
A contemporary shower room with concealed access from the landing has a white and chrome suite, with a Velux rooflight. An airing room completes the first floor.
To the front of the house is a private driveway with planted beds, and parking space, all covered by a sensor-activated security light.
The main gardens are to the south side, where there is a stunning seating area with tiled patio and pergola, artificial lawns, planted beds and borders, plus a handy shed.Box Tree House, 23a Broomhall Avenue, Wakefield, is for sale at £950,000, with Hallmark from Richard Kendall, Wakefield, tel.
