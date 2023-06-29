Inside this sumptuously rustic £1.15m home, for sale with paddock

Stone fireplaces, exposed beams and trusses, and an internal 'bay window' all feature in this rustic yet modern barn conversion in a village setting.

The Granary has gardens and an adjoining paddock with countryside beyond, and is set back from the main street in Hillam with a good deal of privacy.

Its stone entrance porch with oak door opens to the sitting room with exposed beams and trusses, a stone fireplace with gas fired stove, and a gallery landing overhead.

It is open to a central hall with staircase, that has a guest cloakroom.

In the study is an internal bay window overlooking the hall, then there's a family room with stone fireplace and cosy wood burner.

An impressive open-plan living and dining kitchen has bespoke hand-made oak units, with integrated appliances and granite worktops.

A range cooker sits within a stone chimneypiece, and there's a separate utility room.

From the kitchen is an oak-framed garden room that looks out over the gardens and paddock.

Four bedrooms are accessed from the first floor gallery landing, including a principal bedroom with dressing room and an en suite shower room with travertine tiling.

Three more double bedrooms and a house bathroom with freestanding bath and shower cubicle are at this level.

Double gates lead into the grounds with a private driveway, parking for several vehicles, and a detached double garage.

Rear lawned gardens have a paved sun terrace and established trees and shrubs. Stone steps lead down to the private paddock, enclosed by mature trees.

The village has local facilities and is well placed for the main motorway network and for rail travel.

The Granary, Main Street, Hillam, Leeds, is for sale at £1,150,000 with Carter Jonas, Harrogate, tel. 01423 523423.

