Inside this super-luxurious, £2.7m home for sale in Wakefield hotspot

This highly luxurious home in Sandal, built less than a decade ago, stands within an acre of private gardens, and has views stretching over Wakefield golf course.

An impressive stone pillared entry with electric gates leads in to the grounds of the imposing property.

Its entrance hallway is sleek and grand with a curved staircase, a gallery landing and a guest cloakroom.

Inside the leisure suite is a heated indoor swimming pool and a gym, with mood lighting, changing rooms, and doors to the rear sun terrace.

A cinema and a games room, plus a cloakroom, take up the entire second floor of the house.

In the open plan, bespoke living and dining kitchen is a stunning slate fireplace with remote control Faber gas fire, while sliding patio doors lead out to a sun terrace and have remote-controlled voiles.

With fitted units in the kitchen are top name integrated appliances, and an island unit with a Corian surround has a curved breakfast table.

In the formal sitting and dining room is a feature carved fireplace with cast iron interior. A rear lobby leads to a study and has access to the triple garage.

The principal bedroom has remote controlled curtains and blinds and a large sun balcony with views over the garden and golf course, with a plush en suite and dressing room.

Two further bedrooms have dressing rooms and en suites, with the final two double bedrooms served by the house bathroom.

There is a large, landscaped garden with south-facing sun terrace, and another lawned area with a summerhouse and a greenhouse.

Woodthorpe House, Woodthorpe Lane, Sandal, Wakefield, is for sale with Fine and Country, Wakefield, at a price of £2,700,000.

Call 01924 234881 for more details.

