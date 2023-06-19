See this extended cul-de-sac home, with enclosed gardens and open views
This versatile three to four bedroom property is on a quiet cul-de-sac, with rear field views. It offers a great base for home workers, and could suit extended families.
An entrance hall leads to a further hallway with a snug under the staircase. Doors lead to the lounge, kitchen and cloakroom.
Its bay window is a feature of the lounge, that has a gas fire and double-doors to the dining room, with its French doors to the garden, and a serving hatch to the kitchen.
From the sitting room, sliding doors lead outside, and a box window has seating and storage below.
A spiral staircase leads up to a bedroom, and there’s access to the office that has loft access and a separate entrance creating the potential for an annexe.
The kitchen, with fitted units, opens to the utility and breakfast room, and has an integrated double oven, four-ring induction hob and fridge freezer.
Four bedrooms are off the first floor landing, with a house bathroom, a dressing room and storage.
The main bedroom has an en suite with a double shower cubicle, and a fitted-out dressing room.
In the family bathroom is a free-standing bath, and a shower cubicle. A door leads to a bedroom with field views, fitted wardrobes and loft access.
The garage has power and light, and the house has a new boiler.
A front driveway provides parking, with a lawned garden, while the enclosed rear garden is lawned, with patio areas.
This home in Moor Lane, Carleton, Pontefract, is priced at £425,000 with Richard Kendall estate agent. Call 01924 291294 for more details.
