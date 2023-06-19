News you can trust since 1852
A rear view of the versatile home that has a quiet cul-de-sac location.A rear view of the versatile home that has a quiet cul-de-sac location.
A rear view of the versatile home that has a quiet cul-de-sac location.

See this extended cul-de-sac home, with enclosed gardens and open views

A detached and extended family home, with a private, south-facing garden, is for sale within the sought after Carleton area.
By Sally Burton
Published 19th Jun 2023, 11:45 BST

This versatile three to four bedroom property is on a quiet cul-de-sac, with rear field views. It offers a great base for home workers, and could suit extended families.

An entrance hall leads to a further hallway with a snug under the staircase. Doors lead to the lounge, kitchen and cloakroom.

Its bay window is a feature of the lounge, that has a gas fire and double-doors to the dining room, with its French doors to the garden, and a serving hatch to the kitchen.

From the sitting room, sliding doors lead outside, and a box window has seating and storage below.

A spiral staircase leads up to a bedroom, and there’s access to the office that has loft access and a separate entrance creating the potential for an annexe.

The kitchen, with fitted units, opens to the utility and breakfast room, and has an integrated double oven, four-ring induction hob and fridge freezer.

Four bedrooms are off the first floor landing, with a house bathroom, a dressing room and storage.

The main bedroom has an en suite with a double shower cubicle, and a fitted-out dressing room.

In the family bathroom is a free-standing bath, and a shower cubicle. A door leads to a bedroom with field views, fitted wardrobes and loft access.

The garage has power and light, and the house has a new boiler.

A front driveway provides parking, with a lawned garden, while the enclosed rear garden is lawned, with patio areas.

This home in Moor Lane, Carleton, Pontefract, is priced at £425,000 with Richard Kendall estate agent. Call 01924 291294 for more details.

A bright and spacious lounge with bay window, and wall mounted gas fire.

1. Moor Lane, Carleton, Pontefract

A bright and spacious lounge with bay window, and wall mounted gas fire. Photo: Richard Kendall estate agent

A pleasant sitting room with spiral staircase leading up to a bedroom.

2. Moor Lane, Carleton, Pontefract

A pleasant sitting room with spiral staircase leading up to a bedroom. Photo: Richard Kendall estate agent

Several rooms have doors leading out to the garden.

3. Moor Lane, Carleton, Pontefract

Several rooms have doors leading out to the garden. Photo: Richard Kendall estate agent

The kitchen has fitted units and some integrated appliances, with a separate utility and breakfast room.

4. Moor Lane, Carleton, Pontefract

The kitchen has fitted units and some integrated appliances, with a separate utility and breakfast room. Photo: Richard Kendall estate agent

