Inside Newmillerdam 'unique homestead' properties for sale at just under £1.5m

A former estate gate house, with another detached house and a further versatile building, is for sale on the fringe of Newmillerdam country park.

The 'unique homestead' that includes the former gate house to the Pilkington Estate, has gated entry, and stands on a plot of just under an acre, with lawned gardens and private boundaries that back on to Kings Wood and Newmillerdam Lake.

The main period property is the sizeable Gate House which has a stylish, updated interior comprising an open plan kitchen, a sitting room and dining area, with four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

Three bedrooms and bathrooms are at ground level, with a guest suite and bathroom on the first floor.

The bespoke fitted kitchen with granite worktops has a range of Smeg integrated appliances, and a wine fridge. Stone tiled flooring features throughout the ground floor rooms.There's a further detached property known as The Lodge, which has the potential to be linked to the Gate House by use of a glass corridor.This self-contained property has a large, open plan dining kitchen and living area. The kitchen has fitted units with Smeg integrated appliances, and sliding patio doors lead out to the south-facing garden.

Two double bedrooms and a modern shower room are on the first floor.

The final large building, of recent construction, is of flexible use and could be utilised as an entertainments block, business offices, a gym, or as added accommodation for extended family or guests.

Also within the private grounds and gardens is a York stone flagged dining terrace.

An alternative gated entry point is to the rear of the properties.

This home in Barnsley Road, Newmillerdam, has an asking price of £1,495,000, with Yorkshire's Finest estate agents, tel. 01484 432773.

Barnsley Road, Newmillerdam, Wakefield The high spec, bespoke open plan kitchen in the Gate House has Smeg appliances and granite worktops.

Barnsley Road, Newmillerdam, Wakefield A wider view of the open plan living kitchen interior.

Barnsley Road, Newmillerdam, Wakefield One of the bedrooms within the Gate House.

Barnsley Road, Newmillerdam, Wakefield A stylish bathroom with both bath and shower within its suite.

