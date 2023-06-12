A front view of the four-bedroom house exterior.

It also carries planning permission for the erection of a further residential property.

The high-spec home has versatile space throughout, with spacious rooms and walnut doors.

Its interior includes an entrance hall with bespoke staircase leading up, a family room, sitting room, the kitchen through to dining area with bi-fold doors to outside, a ground floor w.c. and separate shower room, a living room and the additional living area as a potential annexe, with an entrance hall, a room of flexible use and a w.c..

To the first floor landing there are four double bedrooms, with the main bedroom having an en suite shower room and a balcony.

One other bedroom has an en suite facility, and there is a family bathroom.

The front lawned garden has planted borders, while the block paved driveway provides plenty of parking space. Two sets of electrically operated gates give entry to the property.

To the rear is a large, lawned and south-facing garden with mature trees, that overlooks greenbelt land. It has paved and decked patio areas, a pond water feature, and a treehouse for children.

The contemporary style kitchen with underfloor heating, granite worktops and integrated appliances, has a central island with breakfast bar.

The property features bi-folding doors and UPVC windows, and is covered by a CCTV security system.

It is within easy striking distance of Sandal railway station, and of Junction 39 of the M1 motorway.

22 Walton Station Lane, Sandal, Wakefield, is for sale at £995,000, with Richard Kendall estate agent.

Contact the Wakefield office on 01924 291294 for more information.

Stylish living space within the property.

One of the property's four double bedrooms.

A modern and spacious house bathroom.

Looking back towards the house from the extensive garden.