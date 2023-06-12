News you can trust since 1852
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nicola Sturgeon statement in full after release following arrest
Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi dies aged 86
Three British passengers confirmed dead after Egypt dive boat fire
Radio 2 in the Park 2023 festival location revealed
British girl, aged 11, shot dead in France
Ofsted's changes to school inspection system after headteacher's death

Take a tour of this very impressive Sandal property - yours for £995,000

This contemporary style home with a large and stunning garden, has added accommodation with the potential for many different uses.
By Sally Burton
Published 12th Jun 2023, 09:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 09:43 BST
A front view of the four-bedroom house exterior.A front view of the four-bedroom house exterior.
A front view of the four-bedroom house exterior.

It also carries planning permission for the erection of a further residential property.

The high-spec home has versatile space throughout, with spacious rooms and walnut doors.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Its interior includes an entrance hall with bespoke staircase leading up, a family room, sitting room, the kitchen through to dining area with bi-fold doors to outside, a ground floor w.c. and separate shower room, a living room and the additional living area as a potential annexe, with an entrance hall, a room of flexible use and a w.c..

Most Popular

To the first floor landing there are four double bedrooms, with the main bedroom having an en suite shower room and a balcony.

One other bedroom has an en suite facility, and there is a family bathroom.

The front lawned garden has planted borders, while the block paved driveway provides plenty of parking space. Two sets of electrically operated gates give entry to the property.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

To the rear is a large, lawned and south-facing garden with mature trees, that overlooks greenbelt land. It has paved and decked patio areas, a pond water feature, and a treehouse for children.

The contemporary style kitchen with underfloor heating, granite worktops and integrated appliances, has a central island with breakfast bar.The contemporary style kitchen with underfloor heating, granite worktops and integrated appliances, has a central island with breakfast bar.
The contemporary style kitchen with underfloor heating, granite worktops and integrated appliances, has a central island with breakfast bar.

The property features bi-folding doors and UPVC windows, and is covered by a CCTV security system.

It is within easy striking distance of Sandal railway station, and of Junction 39 of the M1 motorway.

22 Walton Station Lane, Sandal, Wakefield, is for sale at £995,000, with Richard Kendall estate agent.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Contact the Wakefield office on 01924 291294 for more information.

Stylish living space within the property.Stylish living space within the property.
Stylish living space within the property.

More property: www.wakefieldexpress.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/view-the-living-space-inside-and-outside-this-impressive-wakefield-cottage-conversion-4166529

www.wakefieldexpress.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/inside-this-fabulous-and-historic-home-in-a-secluded-school-grounds-setting-4164211

One of the property's four double bedrooms.One of the property's four double bedrooms.
One of the property's four double bedrooms.
A modern and spacious house bathroom.A modern and spacious house bathroom.
A modern and spacious house bathroom.
Looking back towards the house from the extensive garden.Looking back towards the house from the extensive garden.
Looking back towards the house from the extensive garden.
The garden as open greenbelt land to the rear.The garden as open greenbelt land to the rear.
The garden as open greenbelt land to the rear.
Related topics:CCTVWakefield