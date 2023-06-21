See the transformed interior of this old farmhouse property for sale in Wakefield

This four bedroom, four bathroom home has a stunning countryside location while being close to both Wakefield and Pontefract, and to major road and rail links.

The former farmhouse has retained original features such as sash windows, and has an everyday entrance from the rear driveway.

A porch leads in to the dining kitchen with a central island, modern painted units, and an oil fired Aga.

There's a separate utility room, and a ground floor w.c..

The more formal dining hall has a feature fireplace and built-in display cupboards, with a bay window bringing in natural light, while giving views over the gardens.

There's also a splay bay window in the main living room, that has a cast iron wood burning stove, and double doors through to an Amdega conservatory with southerly and paddock views, and access to the garden patio.

A rustic style, versatile room with roof trusses and Velux windows is currently used as a music studio but could be ideal as a home office or alternative. It too has French doors leading outside.

Off the first floor landing are four sizeable bedrooms with contemporary en suites. One has fitted wardrobes and a dressing room, and others include a cast iron former fireplace, and a loft access hatch.

To the south of the house are the main gardens, with a large lawn, a stone paved patio, mature shrub borders and trees.

An adjoining paddock lies beyond.

Automated gates open to a long driveway from Hell Lane, with neighbouring properties sharing the cost of its upkeep.

In all, the property includes 1.63 acres of land, or 0.66 hectares.

The Farmhouse, Burcroft Farm, Doncaster Road, Crofton, Wakefield, is for sale at £795,000 with Richard Kendall estate agent, Wakefield, tel. 01924 291294.

