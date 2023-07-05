Inside stunning home for sale near Pontefract, with garden summer house and gazebo

This family home in a pretty village close to Pontefract and Knottingley has been renovated over several years, and offers a raft of facilities both inside and out.

The driveway to Armstead House has plenty of parking and takes you to the house with detached double garage, attractive gardens, and a large workshop.A central porch leads into a bright hallway with understairs w.c., and an oak staircase.

The first of five reception rooms is the spacious lounge with feature wallpaper, and unique wall art. An open-brick fireplace with Yorkshire stone hearth, holds a log burner. From here is the conservatory with French doors out to the garden.

The high gloss dining kitchen was adapted to an open-plan design four years ago. Integrated appliances include a double electric oven, an induction hob, a dishwasher, an under-counter drinks fridge and a built-in American-style fridge.

Beyond the kitchen and a separate utility room is a playroom that could also serve as a home gym or workspace.

The office has a hi-tech CCTV system and fibre broadband. It has access to the garden and with oak worktops over a built-in bar and wine rack, it morphs in to entertaining space, and also opens to the professionally fitted workshop.

The main bedroom has a fitted dressing room and deluxe en-suite with a sunken tub and separate shower cubicle.

One of three further double bedrooms has a dressing room. All bedrooms have their own colour theme.

The family bathroom has a hidden utility, and includes a square bathtub with overhead shower.

Private gardens have evergreen artificial lawns and a polished Indian stone patio. An oak summerhouse has power and light, and there’s a pitched roof oak pergola.

Armstead House, Cobcroft Lane, Cridling Stubbs, Knottingley, is for sale at £650,000, with Enfields Luxe, Pontefract, tel. 01977 802477.

