Inside stunning home for sale near Pontefract, with garden summer house and gazebo
The driveway to Armstead House has plenty of parking and takes you to the house with detached double garage, attractive gardens, and a large workshop.A central porch leads into a bright hallway with understairs w.c., and an oak staircase.
The first of five reception rooms is the spacious lounge with feature wallpaper, and unique wall art. An open-brick fireplace with Yorkshire stone hearth, holds a log burner. From here is the conservatory with French doors out to the garden.
The high gloss dining kitchen was adapted to an open-plan design four years ago. Integrated appliances include a double electric oven, an induction hob, a dishwasher, an under-counter drinks fridge and a built-in American-style fridge.
Beyond the kitchen and a separate utility room is a playroom that could also serve as a home gym or workspace.
The office has a hi-tech CCTV system and fibre broadband. It has access to the garden and with oak worktops over a built-in bar and wine rack, it morphs in to entertaining space, and also opens to the professionally fitted workshop.
The main bedroom has a fitted dressing room and deluxe en-suite with a sunken tub and separate shower cubicle.
One of three further double bedrooms has a dressing room. All bedrooms have their own colour theme.
The family bathroom has a hidden utility, and includes a square bathtub with overhead shower.
Private gardens have evergreen artificial lawns and a polished Indian stone patio. An oak summerhouse has power and light, and there’s a pitched roof oak pergola.
Armstead House, Cobcroft Lane, Cridling Stubbs, Knottingley, is for sale at £650,000, with Enfields Luxe, Pontefract, tel. 01977 802477.
