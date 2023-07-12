Look inside at the timeless appeal of this home for sale in Ackworth

A former gatehouse with its own brand of charm is for sale in the village of Ackworth. Among its many features of character are arched doorways and windows, and some windows with shutters.

Stone steps lead up to a doorway under a stone arch, and through the entrance in to the beamed lounge, where an open brick fireplace with wooden mantel houses a cosy stove.

A bright dining room, that has skylights and a wall-mounted fire, could be used alternatively as a third bedroom, if so desired.

There's an attractive garden room of flexible use, that opens out to the garden through French doors. A study, reading spot or home office area slots in to a handy space between the garden room and dining room.

The first floor family bathroom's modern white suite includes a shaped bath and a hand wash basin within a vanity unit.

At a slightly lower level, with a short flight of steps linking it to the lounge, is the large and bright, beamed kitchen with a full range of fitted units and a separate, matching breakfast bar. A recess for a cooker is topped by a wooden beam.

Two sizeable and individually styled double bedrooms are above, on the second floor, and there is extra storage room available here and in various other locations through the property.

A gated area provides space for private parking, while an enclosed garden with established planted borders has two distinct seating areas for making the most of warmer weather.The property has been carefully updated throughout, while retaining its original charm. and period features.

This home in Station Road, Ackworth, is on the market at a price of £335,000 with Hunters estate agents, Castleford.

Call the agents on 01977 604600 for more information or to book a viewing.

