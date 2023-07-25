See what's been done inside this Victorian home, for sale in St Johns, Wakefield

A Victorian home described as "truly outstanding" by the selling agents is for sale in the fashionable St Johns area of Wakefield.

The four-bedroom detached property with enclosed gardens is quietly situated in a leafy spot opposite St John's Square, yet within easy walking distance of the city centre.

It is also close to Westgate Railway Station, QEGS, and Wakefield Girls’ High School.

Fully refurbished, the house has been made modern without detracting from its natural period charm and many decorative features, from ornate plaster work and cornices, to deep skirting boards.

Wentworth House has large and impressive rooms with high ceilings, along with a stunning hallway and a versatile basement developed to be multi-purpose space that could be used for anything from a gym, to a playroom or home office.

Archways and stained glass detail to doors add to the charm of the hallway, with its patterned tiled floor.

One highlight of the interior is a modern kitchen extension with a feature glass roof lantern and an adjoining utility area. The kitchen has a large central island with a breakfast bar, and a wide recess for the range oven.

Other bright and spacious rooms include a lounge, a sitting room, a dining room, and a study, with a cloakroom to complete the ground floor.

Upstairs are four sizeable bedrooms, a dressing room, a nursery and two bathrooms, one with a free-standing bath tub and walk in shower unit.

Secure parking is accessed through electric gates, along with the detached garage and private lawned gardens with a variety of mature trees and shrubs.

Wentworth House, Wentworth Street, St Johns, Wakefield, is for sale at around £800,000, with Hodsons Estate Agents, Wakefield.

Call 01924 200544 for more information.

1 . Wentworth House, Wentworth Street, St Johns, Wakefield A front view of the Victorian house in St Johns. Photo: Hodsons Estate Agents, Wakefield Photo Sales

2 . Wentworth House, Wentworth Street, St Johns, Wakefield An alternative view of the refurbished breakfast kitchen. Photo: Hodsons Estate Agents, Wakefield Photo Sales

3 . Wentworth House, Wentworth Street, St Johns, Wakefield The hallway and stairs receive light from a large feature window on a half-landing. Photo: Hodsons Estate Agents, Wakefield Photo Sales

4 . Wentworth House, Wentworth Street, St Johns, Wakefield A stunning hall doorway and windows. Photo: Hodsons Estate Agents, Wakefield Photo Sales