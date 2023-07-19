Be charmed by this period cottage for sale in a prime Wakefield location
A double gated driveway leads up to the stone built, grade ll listed property, and to two double garages with parking space in a stone-paved courtyard.
The cottage is larger than average, and has double glazed windows with solid oak shutters to many.
A utility porchway with stone flagged floor leads in to the country style kitchen, with bespoke wooden units and worktops
There's an adjoining dining area with part-panelled walls and built-in cupboards, then a sitting room that has a trussed ceiling, a cast iron woodburning stove, and French doors out to the patio.
There's a larger living room too, with ceiling beams and a feature fireplace with stone surround and hearth, that has a gas-fired, cast iron, stove-style fire.
Both bedrooms and the bathroom are on the first floor, where the loft is accessed from the landing.
The principal bedroom has a beamed and vaulted ceiling, with a stripped wooden floor, while the second looks out over farmland.
The part-panelled bathroom includes a freestanding, claw foot, roll top bath with shower attachment and a separate shower, twin wash basins and a w.c. with a wood-lined cistern.
There is a choice of stone paved patios when sitting outside. One leads round to a plush pergola with drop-down curtain sides and a stone fireplace containing a cast iron wood burning stove, so an ideal set-up for entertaining. Open farmland lies to the rear.
A cottage style, lawned front garden has planted beds and borders.
Offers in the region of £400,000 are invited for 1, Horse Race End, Heath, Wakefield, WF1 5SG.
Contact Richard Kendall Estate Agent on 01924 291294 for more details.
