News you can trust since 1852
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Driver who killed former Hollyoaks actress Frankie Hough jailed
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
A front view of the picturesque semi-detached cottage.A front view of the picturesque semi-detached cottage.
A front view of the picturesque semi-detached cottage.

Be charmed by this period cottage for sale in a prime Wakefield location

This period cottage is for sale in one of Wakefield's most coveted areas, fringing Heath Common, with surrounding countryside.
By Sally Burton
Published 19th Jul 2023, 12:49 BST
Updated 19th Jul 2023, 12:50 BST

A double gated driveway leads up to the stone built, grade ll listed property, and to two double garages with parking space in a stone-paved courtyard.

The cottage is larger than average, and has double glazed windows with solid oak shutters to many.

A utility porchway with stone flagged floor leads in to the country style kitchen, with bespoke wooden units and worktops

There's an adjoining dining area with part-panelled walls and built-in cupboards, then a sitting room that has a trussed ceiling, a cast iron woodburning stove, and French doors out to the patio.

There's a larger living room too, with ceiling beams and a feature fireplace with stone surround and hearth, that has a gas-fired, cast iron, stove-style fire.

Both bedrooms and the bathroom are on the first floor, where the loft is accessed from the landing.

The principal bedroom has a beamed and vaulted ceiling, with a stripped wooden floor, while the second looks out over farmland.

The part-panelled bathroom includes a freestanding, claw foot, roll top bath with shower attachment and a separate shower, twin wash basins and a w.c. with a wood-lined cistern.

There is a choice of stone paved patios when sitting outside. One leads round to a plush pergola with drop-down curtain sides and a stone fireplace containing a cast iron wood burning stove, so an ideal set-up for entertaining. Open farmland lies to the rear.

A cottage style, lawned front garden has planted beds and borders.

Offers in the region of £400,000 are invited for 1, Horse Race End, Heath, Wakefield, WF1 5SG.

Contact Richard Kendall Estate Agent on 01924 291294 for more details.

More property: www.wakefieldexpress.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/inside-this-much-extended-1940s-wakefield-home-with-a-ps13m-price-tag-4215124

www.wakefieldexpress.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/inside-grade-ll-listed-pear-tree-cottage-for-sale-with-private-gardens-4223820

www.wakefieldexpress.co.uk/lifestyle/money/cinema-car-showroom-and-spa-inside-one-of-wakefields-most-expensive-homes-currently-for-sale-on-rightmove-4219765

The attractive gardens include a plush gazebo.

1. 1, Horse Race End, Heath, Wakefield, WF1 5SG

The attractive gardens include a plush gazebo. Photo: Richard Kendall Estate Agent

Photo Sales
The beamed living room has a feature fireplace.

2. 1, Horse Race End, Heath, Wakefield, WF1 5SG

The beamed living room has a feature fireplace. Photo: Richard Kendall Estate Agent

Photo Sales
The country kitchen has a fitted range of bespoke wooden units and worktops.

3. 1, Horse Race End, Heath, Wakefield, WF1 5SG

The country kitchen has a fitted range of bespoke wooden units and worktops. Photo: Richard Kendall Estate Agent

Photo Sales
The bedrooms are of individual style and character.

4. 1, Horse Race End, Heath, Wakefield, WF1 5SG

The bedrooms are of individual style and character. Photo: Richard Kendall Estate Agent

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Wakefield