Cinema, car showroom and spa: Inside one of Wakefield's most expensive homes, currently for sale on Rightmove

Having undergone an expansive redevelopment programme of extension and renovation since purchased, this incredible six bedroom and seven bathroom property in Wakefield has become available on Rightmove.

Coachgates, in Flockton, is one of the district’s most luxurious properties.

Having been skilfully and thoughtfully designed to offer the fortunate buyer a futureproof and comfortable family home, some of the amazing features of this home include a car showroom, swimming pool, cinema room, Crestron home automation system, and a magnificent kitchen/dining room.

The property is accessed via a secure electric gate controlled via the Crestron home automation system with camera and remote opening.

There is also ample parking to the side, rear and front elevation of the property and an incredible car showroom which has access via the Lutron controlled electric glass bi-folding doors.

The car showroom also features air source climate control heating, a barrisol ceiling, speaker system and a two car underground lift.

Upon entering the property through the main door there is ample shoe and coat storage, alarm keypad, crestron control panel, porcelanosa tiled hallway with staircase rising to the first floor, a convenient WC, bespoke fitted cupboards, ceiling speakers and LED lighting.

The kitchen/dining room has a stunning four metre kitchen island and integrated miele appliances including; a full size wine cooler, integrated fridge freezer, two dishwashers, two ovens, a microwave, a steamer and proving draw as well as a hot and cold filter tap and a wall mounted LED television.

Unlike many properties, this home has access to an indoor spa/swimming pool which is accessed via the spa link corridor with LED lighting and an impressive marine aquarium.

Upon entering the spa this impressive extension would not look out of place in some of the world’s most luxurious hotels as it features a bespoke bar with bottle fridge, a Quooker tap and sink, changing room with two shower cubicles and toilets, a dance studio/ gym area with LED lighting that can be synced to your music, a sauna, a stainless steel pool with a maximum depth of two metres and a spa pool.

Above the car showroom is the cinema bar and cinema room.

The cinema room has left no stone unturned and features a Dolby Atmos sound system, cinema seating with electric operation and individual day bed, projector and projector screen with the ability to play or stream TV and movies as well as music.

The cinema bar also has various bottle fridges, mounted speakers and fitted bar.

From the first floor there are four generous double bedrooms with their own en-suite facilities all with underfloor heating, digital shower controls, heated towel rails, and a mix of shower and bath facilities.

From the second floor the master bedroom suite is an impressive addition to the original property and has bespoke fitted furniture.

The master en-suite has Bagno designed sanitary ware, a free-standing bath and separate shower cubicle and underfloor heating.

Externally to the rear elevation of the property stretches approximately four acres of lawned garden with various paved terraces, gravel areas for parking and a waterfall water feature outside the swimming pool area.

As an addition there are also outdoor speakers and all-weather television installed for outside entertaining in the summer months.

Coachgates, in Flockton, Wakefield, is currently available on Rightmove for £2,500,000.

To find out more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact estate agents, Fine & Country, on 01924 908576.

