These are the most expensive homes across Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford, currently for sale on Rightmove.

Take a look at the 18 most expensive homes across Wakefield, currently for sale on Rightmove

From luxury mansions to incredible period homes – there are a variety of properties currently for sale across the district on Rightmove.
By Kara McKune
Published 21st Jul 2023, 16:00 BST

There are some stunning properties currently on the market in and around the district for potential buyers looking to move.

Take a closer look at - of the most expensive listed on Rightmove across Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford.

For more information, visit www.rightmove.co.uk

This detached period home, with modern features, on Chevet Lane, Sandal, is available for £1,150,000.

1. Chevet Lane

This detached period home, with modern features, on Chevet Lane, Sandal, is available for £1,150,000. Photo: Rightmove

This seven bedroom detached home on Hill Top Road, Newmillerdam, is available for £1,095,000.

2. Hill Top Road

This seven bedroom detached home on Hill Top Road, Newmillerdam, is available for £1,095,000. Photo: Rightmove

This modern four bedroom family home, on Walton Station Lane, Sandal, is available for £995,000.

3. Walton Station Lane

This modern four bedroom family home, on Walton Station Lane, Sandal, is available for £995,000. Photo: Rightmove

This five bedroom modern family home is on Broomhall Avenue is availble for £950,000.

4. Broomhall Avenue

This five bedroom modern family home is on Broomhall Avenue is availble for £950,000. Photo: Rightmove

