Inside this beautifully modernised and presented Pontefract home that's new on the market

The private and extensive lawned garden with well-stocked borders, and a colourful variety of trees, shrubs and bushes, has a raised patio seating area, a gazebo with barbecue area, and a timber summer house that has power and lighting, and conversion possibilities, within its range of facilities.

There's also a garden pond and an allotment or vegetable garden, and a greenhouse with power.

A garage with a useful workshop, and a new carport, both fitted with power and lighting, are accessed through electrically operated double wrought iron gates, to the double driveway that provides parking and turning space for multiple vehicles.

From its reception hallway, the accommodation includes a sizeable, bay-fronted lounge with a multi-fuel cast iron stove on a tiled hearth, with a timber inglenook-style mantel.

A separate dining and sitting room has a bay window looking out over the garden.

The modern breakfast kitchen, with shaker-style units and granite worktops, has a Rangemaster dual fuel cooking range, and further integrated appliances.

Three double bedrooms include two with modern en suite facilities, and there's a fully tiled family bathroom with a cast iron bath within its suite.

One bedroom and the main bathroom are at ground floor level.

A master bedroom on the first floor has a dressing area together with its en suite wet room.

Beautifully presented throughout, the property is close to Pontefract's full range of services and amenities, including schools, and sport and leisure venues, and it has the added benefit of good transport links.

Offers over £475,000 are invited for this home, in Mayors Walk, Pontefract, by Enfields estate agents, Pontefract, tel. 01977 233124.

