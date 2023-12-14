Inside this beautifully updated property, new on the market in Pontefract village

This four-bedroom barn conversion has undergone full refurbishment and is a unique home within a semi-rural village with handy proximity to main motorway network links.

The character home has a stunning kitchen with shaker-style units and a central island that has seating space for four people. A separate utility space adds to the facilities.

An impressive entrance hall with ground floor w.c. leads to a storage area and a large double bedroom, which as flexible space, is currently used as a cosy snug with a sofa bed and a dining area.

On the first floor is roomspace with high ceilings, exposed beams and a cosy log burner.

Currently this is in use as the main lounge, with a small study or office. There is the potential to create a living with dining area if so desired, with the ground floor snug as a permanent bedroom.

Across the landing is a main bedroom suite, with wooden panelled walls, a walk-in wardrobe and a full size en suite bathroom.Two further bedrooms are on the second floor, with versatile space that be used equally well as a home office or alternative. There is also a further bathroom.There is access to the attractive garden with an astro turf lawn and stone patio seating area from both the kitchen, through patio doors, and from the stone staircase linked to the first floor lounge.

The property has no private parking space for cars, but there is plenty of street parking availableManor Farm, Main Street, Badsworth, Pontefract, is for sale at a price of £380,000, with Propertynest, Leeds.

It is advertised at www.rightmove,co,uk

1 . Manor Farm, Main Street, Badsworth, Pontefract An impressive and welcoming hallway. Photo: Propertynest, Leeds Photo Sales

2 . Manor Farm, Main Street, Badsworth, Pontefract A beamed, shaker-style kitchen with central island. Photo: Propertynest, Leeds Photo Sales

3 . Manor Farm, Main Street, Badsworth, Pontefract Patio doors lead from the kitchen to the garden area with patio and astro-turf lawn. Photo: Propertynest, Leeds Photo Sales

4 . Manor Farm, Main Street, Badsworth, Pontefract Attractive living space with a feature panelled wall. Photo: Propertynest, Leeds Photo Sales