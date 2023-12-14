Inside fabulous 'tucked away' Newmillerdam property, that's new on the market

Situated quietly on a cul-de-sac within one of Wakefield's most picturesque and sought after areas, this five-bedroom detached family house is also conveniently close to Wakefield centre and to main transport links.

Spacious and elegant throughout its interior, the property’s open-plan kitchen diner has a full range of fitted units and is well equipped with modern appliances, ample storage space, and a central island that doubles as a breakfast bar.

The flow through dining area also offers plenty of space and is great for entertaining family and friends, with doors that lead outside, and large windows that flood the room with natural light while giving lovely views of the garden.

Adjacent to the kitchen is a versatile snug area, that also has handy access to outdoors.

To the front is a further reception room, ideal for home workers, that is currently used as a sizeable office, and a formal yet versatile living room.

A utility room and separate w.c. completes the ground floor.

From the first floor landing are five spacious bedrooms, each of an individual design, and all with plenty of natural light.

Two of the bedrooms have their own modern en suite bathroom facilities, along with the house bathroom.

An extensive lawned and enclosed level garden lies to the rear of the house.

The corner plot in which the house stands offers added potential for development, and the property carries planning permission to significantly extend the current footprint.

There is planning approval to extend the already spacious kitchen with diner, gym, and games room, together with an additional two bedrooms to the second floor.

This property in Patch Wood View, Newmillerdam, is currently on the market at £850,000, with Fine and Country estate agents, Wakefield.

Call the agents on 01924 234881 for further information.

An aerial view of the property and its significant plot.

The open plan kitchen with diner has a great layout for entertaining.

The spacious and well equipped kitchen with central island.

There is plenty of versatile lounge space.