A three bedroom semi-detached house, surrounded by open farmland, offers family space in a quiet location, with potential for improvement.

The semi-detached home has a lovely quiet location, surrounded by open fields.

This deceptively spacious home sits on a plot of just over an acre. A long shared driveway leads up to the pair of houses that stand alone amid the countryside.

A side entrance porch leads through to a central reception hall, then on to the main living room, with its square bay window to the front and a feature cast iron multi-fuel stove, that is open to the adjoining dining room.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the kitchen are fitted units with granite worktops, and an adjoining breakfast area has French doors to a patio that looks out over substantial gardens.

A utility room and a w.c. complete the ground floor.

The spacious first floor landing has the room to accommodate a home workstation or study area, or lends the potential for a fourth bedroom if partitioned.

Three double bedrooms all have windows with far-reaching views across neighbouring farmland, and there's a modern family shower room.

To the front of the property is a modest front garden, with parking space by a brick-built shed.

A stunning kitchen with a central island, and bespoke units with granite work surfaces, A Rayburn range-style cooker and a built-in Neff oven.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The main gardens are to the south of the property, with a snaking path through sections of greenery that include sheds and greenhouses.

Nearby Hemsworth offers a good range of local shops, schools and recreational facilities, with easy access to the national motorway network.

The house has oil fired central heating and sealed unit double-glazed windows

Offers over £500,000 are invited for 1 Bullenshaw Villas, Hemsworth, Pontefract, WF9 4BW, for sale with Richard Kendall Estate Agent, Pontefract tel. 01977 798 844.

A reception room with feature fireplace and log-burning stove as a focal point.

Advertisement Hide Ad