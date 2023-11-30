Tour this secluded period home near Pontefract, with great charm and all round views
This deceptively spacious home sits on a plot of just over an acre. A long shared driveway leads up to the pair of houses that stand alone amid the countryside.
A side entrance porch leads through to a central reception hall, then on to the main living room, with its square bay window to the front and a feature cast iron multi-fuel stove, that is open to the adjoining dining room.
In the kitchen are fitted units with granite worktops, and an adjoining breakfast area has French doors to a patio that looks out over substantial gardens.
A utility room and a w.c. complete the ground floor.
The spacious first floor landing has the room to accommodate a home workstation or study area, or lends the potential for a fourth bedroom if partitioned.
Three double bedrooms all have windows with far-reaching views across neighbouring farmland, and there's a modern family shower room.
To the front of the property is a modest front garden, with parking space by a brick-built shed.
The main gardens are to the south of the property, with a snaking path through sections of greenery that include sheds and greenhouses.
Nearby Hemsworth offers a good range of local shops, schools and recreational facilities, with easy access to the national motorway network.
The house has oil fired central heating and sealed unit double-glazed windows
Offers over £500,000 are invited for 1 Bullenshaw Villas, Hemsworth, Pontefract, WF9 4BW, for sale with Richard Kendall Estate Agent, Pontefract tel. 01977 798 844.
