Inside two homes for sale as one within hotspot Pontefract village

This opportunity to acquire two homes as one has arisen in a village close to Pontefract, with a four-bedroom bungalow and a further two-bedroom detached property.

The breakfast kitchen in the bungalow is showpiece, with a granite tiled floor, fitted units with granite worktops, a range cooker and integrated fridge freezer and dishwasher. French doors lead outside.

There's a carpeted sitting room with glazed doors through to the lounge, that has a large window and a multi-fuel stove within a brick surround with oak mantel.

A bathroom with free-standing bath, and a shower room serve the bedrooms, and there's a utility room as an added facility.

Three bedrooms have sliding mirrored wardrobes, and a loft has a small window to admit natural light.

A rear patio with a dry-stone wall and garden lawn leads to a summer house with power and lighting.

The Loft is a modern detached property that is controlled by Nest and powered by a combi boiler.

A hallway with utility room leads to the kitchen and diner with high gloss units, a breakfast bar, an integrated dishwasher, electric oven, and hob. French doors open to the private garden.

One of two bedrooms has a vaulted ceiling,and a mezzanine level with an oak and glass balustrade. An occasional room has side and Velux windows.The tiled bathroom has a mains fed shower with double attachment within its suite.

There is lighting and power supplied outside, with access to all sides, and a decked area in the suntrap garden.

Both of the properties are on main drainage, gas, electric and water, with ample off street parking.

​This property in Hillcroft Close, Darrington, Pontefract is for sale at £600,000 with Bradleys Real Estate, Pontefract, tel. 01977.306026.

