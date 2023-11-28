Inside two homes for sale as one within hotspot Pontefract village
The breakfast kitchen in the bungalow is showpiece, with a granite tiled floor, fitted units with granite worktops, a range cooker and integrated fridge freezer and dishwasher. French doors lead outside.
There's a carpeted sitting room with glazed doors through to the lounge, that has a large window and a multi-fuel stove within a brick surround with oak mantel.
A bathroom with free-standing bath, and a shower room serve the bedrooms, and there's a utility room as an added facility.
Three bedrooms have sliding mirrored wardrobes, and a loft has a small window to admit natural light.
A rear patio with a dry-stone wall and garden lawn leads to a summer house with power and lighting.
The Loft is a modern detached property that is controlled by Nest and powered by a combi boiler.
A hallway with utility room leads to the kitchen and diner with high gloss units, a breakfast bar, an integrated dishwasher, electric oven, and hob. French doors open to the private garden.
One of two bedrooms has a vaulted ceiling,and a mezzanine level with an oak and glass balustrade. An occasional room has side and Velux windows.The tiled bathroom has a mains fed shower with double attachment within its suite.
There is lighting and power supplied outside, with access to all sides, and a decked area in the suntrap garden.
Both of the properties are on main drainage, gas, electric and water, with ample off street parking.
This property in Hillcroft Close, Darrington, Pontefract is for sale at £600,000 with Bradleys Real Estate, Pontefract, tel. 01977.306026.
