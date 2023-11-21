This substantial home built in 1906 and renovated throughout, features an open plan, bespoke fitted kitchen with white quartz worktops, and exposed beams.

The imposing period home has a sizeable corner plot in a sought after area.

It has a landscaped rear garden, with views stretching across the valley to Emley.

From the entrance hall is a sitting room with engineered oak flooring, and a multi-fuel cast iron burner with decorative stone surround.

Windows have timber shutters, and period decor includes a ceiling rose.

An archway leads to the breakfast kitchen with its shaker style units, quartz worktops, integrated Neff ovens, a four-ring induction hob, and a central island with breakfast bar and seating.

Other integrated appliances include a wine cooler and dishwasher.

A multi-fuel cast iron burner, with original wood surround, has shelving each side of the chimney breast.

The dining room has an electric fire on stone hearth with wooden mantel, and leads to the beamed living room.

A utility and w.c. complete this level.

The first floor landing leads to four bedrooms, one with a dressing room and en suite.

A family bathroom includes an L-shaped bath with shower screen.

Electric gates open to the driveway and a detached double garage, single garage and motorhome car port with power connection.

The landscaped rear garden features seating under a wooden pergola, and a home office and music room is above the single garage.

There's an attractive lawned garden with a timber-decked corner patio, plus a slate side-garden with circular seating area.

The lawned front garden is enclosed.

The Knoll, West Wells Road, Ossett, WF5 8PH is for sale at £600,000 with Richard Kendall Estate Agent, Ossett, tel. 01924 266555.