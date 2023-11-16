News you can trust since 1852
See what's been done to make this home stand out to great effect

This family home has been carefully renovated throughout and offers a modern and stylish interior with a landscaped garden and large summerhouse.
By Sally Burton
Published 16th Nov 2023, 08:00 GMT
A front view of the property, that has gardens and green views to the rear.A front view of the property, that has gardens and green views to the rear.
A front view of the property, that has gardens and green views to the rear.

The immaculate three-bedroom home has a sleek kitchen with diner, an extended garden room, plenty of off-road parking and an attractive rear garden with a sizeable summerhouse and outbuilding.

From the entrance hall is a kitchen and diner with pantry cupboard, the integral garage with a ground floor w.c., and a bright and impressive garden room that has underfloor heating, a cast iron multi-fuel burner and a door to outside.

The spacious living room has a multi-fuel cast iron burner set within the chimney breast on a granite hearth. Fixed shelving has downlights and fitted drawers, while French doors with built-in blinds to the windows open to the porch.

The kitchen with porcelain tiled floor includes fitted units and a twin integrated oven and grill with four ceramic hobs, glass splash back and black glass cooker hood, with a microwave oven above.

Three sizeable bedrooms, all with fitted wardrobes, are off the first floor landing, along with a modern wet room.

A further staircase leads to the loft room, that has a fitted-out, walk-in wardrobe with sensor lighting.

Parking space outside is on the driveway leading to the garage and garden with artificial lawn.

The garden room links to the kitchen with diner, and opens out to a further seating area, and the garden.The garden room links to the kitchen with diner, and opens out to a further seating area, and the garden.
The garden room links to the kitchen with diner, and opens out to a further seating area, and the garden.

The attractive rear lawned garden has a porcelain paved patio area, a timber summerhouse currently used as a gym, a built-in barbecue and a large outbuilding.

27 Marine Villa Road, Knottingley, WF11 8ER, is for sale at £280,000 with Richard Kendall Estate Agent, Pontefract, tel. 01977 798844.

