See what's been done to make this home stand out to great effect
The immaculate three-bedroom home has a sleek kitchen with diner, an extended garden room, plenty of off-road parking and an attractive rear garden with a sizeable summerhouse and outbuilding.
From the entrance hall is a kitchen and diner with pantry cupboard, the integral garage with a ground floor w.c., and a bright and impressive garden room that has underfloor heating, a cast iron multi-fuel burner and a door to outside.
The spacious living room has a multi-fuel cast iron burner set within the chimney breast on a granite hearth. Fixed shelving has downlights and fitted drawers, while French doors with built-in blinds to the windows open to the porch.
The kitchen with porcelain tiled floor includes fitted units and a twin integrated oven and grill with four ceramic hobs, glass splash back and black glass cooker hood, with a microwave oven above.
Three sizeable bedrooms, all with fitted wardrobes, are off the first floor landing, along with a modern wet room.
A further staircase leads to the loft room, that has a fitted-out, walk-in wardrobe with sensor lighting.
Parking space outside is on the driveway leading to the garage and garden with artificial lawn.
The attractive rear lawned garden has a porcelain paved patio area, a timber summerhouse currently used as a gym, a built-in barbecue and a large outbuilding.
27 Marine Villa Road, Knottingley, WF11 8ER, is for sale at £280,000 with Richard Kendall Estate Agent, Pontefract, tel. 01977 798844.
