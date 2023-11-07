See this palatial property with stunning gardens, in a village location
With several reception rooms and five bedrooms, Wrangham’s modern garden room with French doors, leads to an impressive hallway giving entry to the main accommodation.
A stylish fitted kitchen with integrated appliances has a serving hatch to the dining room, and an archway through to a breakfast room.
Picture windows overlook the garden in the spacious living room with central feature fireplace, that has doors to an Indian stone patio, and there’s a homeworker’s office.
Three bedrooms are on the ground floor, all with fitted wardrobes and washbasins with vanity units.
A house bathroom, a utility room and two guest cloakrooms complete the ground floor, that has access to the double garage, that has power and light, an electric car charging port and a compressor.
From the first floor landing is a double bedroom with en suite shower room, and a stunning main bedroom with a walk-in wardrobe, a balcony with garden views, and a large en suite, with a balcony.
The private driveway has sensors to give notice of any approaching pedestrian or vehicle.
A courtyard provides parking, and an outdoor w.c. includes a wash basin with hot and cold taps and heated drier.
Gardens wrap around the house, with an extensive and private front lawn, mature trees and shrubs. A raised stone-flagged seating area is ideal for warmer months.
Two further detached garages have power and lighting, as does a Portakabin workshop.
This home in Philips Lane, Darrington, Pontefract, is priced at £875,000, with Richard Kendall Estate Agent, Pontefract, tel. 01977 798844.
More property: www.wakefieldexpress.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/inside-a-fabulously-stylish-victorian-home-in-sought-after-wakefield-village-4393796