See this palatial property with stunning gardens, in a village location

This unique detached home within a private village setting has extensive gardens.
By Sally Burton
Published 7th Nov 2023, 10:29 GMT
Updated 7th Nov 2023, 10:40 GMT
The property has private gardens within a stunning village location.The property has private gardens within a stunning village location.
With several reception rooms and five bedrooms, Wrangham’s modern garden room with French doors, leads to an impressive hallway giving entry to the main accommodation.

A stylish fitted kitchen with integrated appliances has a serving hatch to the dining room, and an archway through to a breakfast room.

Picture windows overlook the garden in the spacious living room with central feature fireplace, that has doors to an Indian stone patio, and there’s a homeworker’s office.

Three bedrooms are on the ground floor, all with fitted wardrobes and washbasins with vanity units.

A house bathroom, a utility room and two guest cloakrooms complete the ground floor, that has access to the double garage, that has power and light, an electric car charging port and a compressor.

From the first floor landing is a double bedroom with en suite shower room, and a stunning main bedroom with a walk-in wardrobe, a balcony with garden views, and a large en suite, with a balcony.

The private driveway has sensors to give notice of any approaching pedestrian or vehicle.

Looking towards the house from its expansive lawned gardens.Looking towards the house from its expansive lawned gardens.
A courtyard provides parking, and an outdoor w.c. includes a wash basin with hot and cold taps and heated drier.

Gardens wrap around the house, with an extensive and private front lawn, mature trees and shrubs. A raised stone-flagged seating area is ideal for warmer months.

Two further detached garages have power and lighting, as does a Portakabin workshop.

This home in Philips Lane, Darrington, Pontefract, is priced at £875,000, with Richard Kendall Estate Agent, Pontefract, tel. 01977 798844.

The sizeable garden room has versatile space, with French doors to the garden.The sizeable garden room has versatile space, with French doors to the garden.
