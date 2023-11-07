This unique detached home within a private village setting has extensive gardens.

The property has private gardens within a stunning village location.

With several reception rooms and five bedrooms, Wrangham’s modern garden room with French doors, leads to an impressive hallway giving entry to the main accommodation.

A stylish fitted kitchen with integrated appliances has a serving hatch to the dining room, and an archway through to a breakfast room.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Picture windows overlook the garden in the spacious living room with central feature fireplace, that has doors to an Indian stone patio, and there’s a homeworker’s office.

Three bedrooms are on the ground floor, all with fitted wardrobes and washbasins with vanity units.

A house bathroom, a utility room and two guest cloakrooms complete the ground floor, that has access to the double garage, that has power and light, an electric car charging port and a compressor.

From the first floor landing is a double bedroom with en suite shower room, and a stunning main bedroom with a walk-in wardrobe, a balcony with garden views, and a large en suite, with a balcony.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The private driveway has sensors to give notice of any approaching pedestrian or vehicle.

Looking towards the house from its expansive lawned gardens.

A courtyard provides parking, and an outdoor w.c. includes a wash basin with hot and cold taps and heated drier.

Gardens wrap around the house, with an extensive and private front lawn, mature trees and shrubs. A raised stone-flagged seating area is ideal for warmer months.

Two further detached garages have power and lighting, as does a Portakabin workshop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This home in Philips Lane, Darrington, Pontefract, is priced at £875,000, with Richard Kendall Estate Agent, Pontefract, tel. 01977 798844.