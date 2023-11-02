Look inside this roomy modern home in a quiet village cul-de-sac

This town house in the semi-rural village of Darrington offers stylish family accommodation that stretches over three floors.

An entrance hallway with w.c. and stairs to the first floor landing leads to rooms including the sleek dining kitchen, that has fitted units with integrated appliances, and a central island with an integrated five-ring gas hob and extractor fan.

Bi-folding doors open to the rear garden, creating through space that is ideal for entertaining in the summer.

A separate, fitted-out utility room gives entry to a sizeable, bay-fronted family room

From the first floor landing are stairs to the second floor, and the main bedroom with bay window. This has a dressing area with built-in wardrobes, and an en suite facility with a free-standing bath, a walk-in shower, and a 'floating' wash basin above vanity unit.

Also at this level is the spacious lounge with a large picture window and recess spotlighting.

Three further bedrooms, one with built-in wardrobes and an en suite shower room, are off the second floor landing.

There's also a modern house bathroom with both bath and shower.

A stone walkway leads to the front door of the house, with lawned garden alongside, while the rear garden is tiered with a stone patio area at the lowest tier and the highest level with decking and timber fencing.

The central tier has an artificial lawn, and mixed shrubs are set within decorative beds.

With the detached garage, that has power and light, is private parking space.

The property has a quiet cul-de-sac location that, despite its rural surroundings, has main motorway links within easy reach.

This home in Mowell Croft, Darrington, is for sale at £390,000, with Enfields, Pontefract, tel. 01977 233124.

