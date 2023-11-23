Inside this period showpiece home - updated with no expense spared

A carefully restored, historic home that has timeless appeal is for sale with offers invited over £550,000.

The grand three-bedroom property on a large corner plot blends traditional charm with contemporary style, the result being a sleek, high spec interior with space and neutrality that will allow its owner to stamp their own identity.

Architectural detail from the stone facade, to elegant windows with ornate frames, give a grand air to the exterior while inside, there is both warmth and sophistication, with modern additions to bright, high ceilinged rooms.

Parquet flooring, big bay windows and panelled walls are all part of the general appeal.

One highlight is the arrangement at the heart of the home - an open-plan kitchen with diner and family room, that is a great facility for both those who live in the Hall, and for visiting guests.

The kitchen is equipped with the most modern appliances, shiny countertops, and ample storage, while the dining area within the bay has room for a larger than average table and chairs.

With the main double bedroom is a luxurious en suite facility.

Two further impressive bedrooms have the versatility to become home offices, hobby rooms, or guest bedrooms, and are served by a stylishly updated bathroom with a contemporary suite.

The link-detached property is conveniently close to local schools and amenities, with easy access to the main motorway network.

It presents a happy combination of comfort, style, and functionality that is ideal for families, with lawned gardens, patio seating areas and open beds for the planting of flowers and shrubs.

Featherstone Hall, 15 Faviell Gardens, Featherstone, Pontefract WF7 6FF is for sale at £550,000 with Fine and Country, Wakefield, tel. 01924 234888.

A stylish entrance to the pristine interior of the property.

Light and space are plentiful within this lovely bay-windowed reception room with central feature fireplace and stove.

A modern, high spec and open plan kitchen has a large central island.

The dining area is open plan to the kitchen and sits within one of the stunning bay windows.